Home / Technology / Tech News / iQOO Z10x smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

iQOO Z10x smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

Starting at Rs 17,499, the iQOO Z10x is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip and offers several AI-based tools including AI-Erase, AI Translation, and AI Documents.

iQOO Z10X (Image: iQOO)

iQOO Z10X

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

The iQOO Z10x smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Starting at Rs 17,499, the smartphone is available on the company’s website and some e-commerce platforms with introductory offers.
 
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300, the iQOO Z10x has a 6.72-inch LCD display of FHD+ resolution. The smartphone also comes with several artificial intelligence (AI)-powered productivity features.
 
iQOO Z10x : Price and variants
 
6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,499
8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 16,499
 
 
iQOO Z10x: Availability and offers
 
The iQOOZ10x smartphone is available on the company's official website and e-commerce platform Amazon. Regarding the introductory offer, customers buying the iQOO Z10x can get a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on select cards.
 
iQOO Z10x: Details
 
The iQOO Z10x features a 6.72-inch LCD display of FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device has a 6,500mAh battery and supports 44W wired charging.
 
For imaging, the smartphone comes with a two-camera setup equipped with a 50MP primary camera sensor which also records 4K videos at 30 fps, along with a 2MP depth camera. At the front, it has an 8MP camera for selfies, video calls and more.
 
On the software side, the iQOOZ10x runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. The company promises two years of Android and three years of security upgrade. The smartphone also comes with several AI-powered features such as AI-Erase, AI photo Enhance, AI Documents, AI translation.
 
iQOO Z10x is rated IP64 for resistance against dust and water splashes. It has also received military-grade certification for durability.
iQOO Z10x: Specifications
  • Display: 6.72-inch LCD display, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1050 nits
  • Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 7300
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP main 
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 6500mAh
  • Charging: 44W wired charging
  • Protection: IP64, MIL-STD-810H 
  • OS: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

