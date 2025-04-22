Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 01:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube Music to soon offer Spotify-like lyrics sharing option: Details

New feature allows users to highlight and share song lyrics with custom backgrounds within the platform, visible on YouTube Music app

YouTube Music Photo: Shutterstock

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

YouTube Music is reportedly introducing a lyrics sharing feature on its Android app, allowing users to share song lyrics directly to third-party platforms. According to a report by 9To5Google, the feature enables users to highlight specific lines from a song and share them with a customisable background, selected from a carousel of colour options. This functionality closely resembles the lyrics sharing experience already available on Spotify.
 
The feature is currently rolling out in stages and is expected to become more widely accessible in the coming weeks.

How to share lyrics from YouTube Music

 
The new lyrics sharing tool will reportedly introduce a pill-shaped “Share” button at the bottom of the lyrics screen. Tapping this will open an interface where users can select specific lyrics from a song. After making a selection, users can tap “Next” to continue. 
 
 
On the ‘Share lyrics’ page, users will be able to customise the background using a colour carousel. The preview will display the album artwork, song title, and artist name at the top, with the YouTube Music logo at the bottom. From there, users can either save the image locally or share it via other apps.
  In addition to this feature, YouTube Music is also rolling out a ‘consistent volume’ setting for both Android and iOS platforms. According to another report by 9To5Google, this control helps to normalise audio levels between tracks and reduces fluctuations when switching between songs and music videos. The functionality is similar to YouTube’s existing ‘Stable volume’ feature, which balances volume levels during video playback.
First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

