AI literacy: As AI goes mainstream, India's workforce faces new skills test

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming part of everyday work in India, from research and emails to data analysis, coding and routine tasks. As its use grows, AI literacy is becoming a basic skill rather than a specialised technology skill. This does not mean every worker needs to become an AI engineer. For most people, AI literacy will mean knowing how to use AI tools properly, ask the right questions, check whether the answers are correct, protect sensitive information and understand when a human needs to make the final decision.

The shift is similar to what happened with computers and the internet. A few decades ago, knowing how to operate a computer was largely an advantage. Today, it is expected across most office jobs. AI could follow a similar path.

AI is already entering everyday work

AI is becoming part of everyday work in India rather than remaining a tool used mainly by technology teams. ADP Research's People at Work 2026 report found that 80 per cent of employees in India use AI multiple times a week, while 41 per cent use it nearly every day, the highest levels among all markets surveyed.

The findings show how quickly AI is moving into routine workplace activity. Employees are increasingly using AI to help with tasks such as research, writing, analysis, information processing and other day-to-day work. As this use becomes more frequent, knowing how to work with AI is becoming less of a specialised technology skill and more of a basic workplace capability.

For employees, AI literacy does not necessarily mean knowing how an AI model is built. It means knowing how to use these tools effectively, frame a clear request, assess whether an answer is reliable and understand when human judgement is still needed. It also means knowing what information should not be shared with an AI system.

These skills are particularly relevant in India because AI adoption is already moving beyond experimentation. Deloitte's 2026 State of AI in the Enterprise report found that 40 per cent of Indian respondents reported significant or full AI usage, compared with about 28 per cent globally.

As AI becomes embedded in more functions and workflows, the ability to use it responsibly is likely to become as important as basic computer and internet skills once were.

What AI literacy actually means

AI literacy is often confused with technical knowledge. But most workers do not need to understand how a large language model is trained or how its underlying algorithms work.

Instead, AI literacy involves a set of practical skills. A worker should know how to give an AI tool enough context to get a useful response, a skill commonly called prompt engineering. They should understand that a vague question can produce a vague answer. They should also know how to ask the system to summarise, compare, organise or analyse information depending on the task.

AI systems can produce incorrect information while presenting it confidently. They can misunderstand a question, use outdated information or make up facts. A worker who simply copies an AI-generated answer without checking it could create a bigger problem than the one AI was supposed to solve.

AI literacy therefore includes critical thinking. The user needs to ask: Is this information accurate? What is the source? Does it make sense? What information is missing? Knowing what not to share is equally important.

Another part of AI literacy is understanding privacy. Employees may be tempted to paste documents, customer information, internal emails, financial details or other sensitive material into an AI chatbot to save time. But companies may have rules about what information can be entered into external AI services.

This makes basic knowledge of data privacy and company AI policies increasingly important. An AI-literate employee should know which tools are approved by the organisation, what information can be shared and when an AI-generated output needs to be reviewed by a specialist.

This becomes particularly important in sectors such as banking, healthcare, insurance, legal services and government, where employees routinely handle sensitive information.

AI literacy will matter beyond technology jobs

The need for AI skills is also spreading beyond software companies. A salesperson can use AI to prepare for a client meeting. A teacher can use it to create lesson plans. An accountant can use it to identify patterns in financial data. A customer service employee can use AI to draft responses. A small business owner can use it for marketing, research and basic business planning.

The important point is that AI is becoming a layer on top of existing jobs rather than a completely separate profession. This means the value of AI literacy will depend partly on how well workers combine AI with their existing knowledge.

A finance professional who understands finance and knows how to use AI effectively may have an advantage over someone who only knows how to operate an AI tool. Similarly, a writer still needs judgement, reporting and editing skills even when AI helps with parts of the process.

Human skills are no less important

The growing use of AI does not make human skills less important. As AI handles more routine and analytical tasks, workers still need judgement, creativity and problem-solving skills.

AI can generate answers and suggest solutions, but people need to decide whether the information is accurate, relevant and practical. It can also summarise reports or create content, but human oversight is needed to check context, errors and possible consequences.

In India, communication, judgement and problem-solving are also becoming important in AI-enabled workplaces. This means workers will need to do more than operate AI tools. They will need to understand information, ask the right questions and make informed decisions.

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India faces a large skilling challenge

The scale of India's workforce makes the transition to an AI-enabled economy a major skilling challenge.

The NITI Aayog report Reimagining Skilling for Viksit Bharat@2047, released in August 2026, says more than 76.7 million people have been formally trained since 2014-15. The report looks at nearly 600 million people across five groups: school students, tertiary learners, formal and informal workers, people outside education and employment, and women, highlighting the scale and diversity of India's skilling needs.

The report also points to rapid changes being driven by AI, automation, the green transition and shifts in global supply chains. These changes are creating new jobs while making some existing skills less relevant. This means workers will need opportunities to reskill and upskill as their jobs change, rather than relying only on the skills they acquired at the start of their careers.

This does not mean every worker needs advanced technical AI skills. For a large part of the workforce, the immediate requirement will be basic AI literacy: knowing how to use AI tools, check their output, protect information and combine them with existing job skills.

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Education will have to change too

AI literacy cannot be addressed only through corporate training after people enter the workforce. Schools, colleges and vocational institutions will also need to introduce students to responsible AI use.

That does not necessarily mean turning every student into a programmer. Students can learn how AI tools work at a basic level, how to identify unreliable information, how to use AI for research without blindly copying its output and how to protect personal information.

This is particularly important because students entering the workforce today may use AI throughout their careers. The tools will change, but the ability to learn, question and adapt will remain useful. The goal should be responsible use, not maximum use.