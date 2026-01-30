BGMI redeem codes released on Jan 30: How to get Frilly Ribbon backpack

The company rolled out this latest batch on January 30, releasing 59 official BGMI redeem codes. These codes unlock various cosmetic in-game items, including character outfits, weapon skins, and other rewards, with the Frilly Ribbon backpack among the possible items.

Krafton India stated that all rewards must be claimed only through BGMI’s official redemption portal. It also warned that codes obtained from unofficial sources or redeemed through unauthorised means will not be accepted.

BGMI official redeem codes

IDZCZBTVGE8P95XG

IDZDZREQ3CVSAPRS

IDZEZKNGVPCM55RX

IDZFZKPNKGV7776N

IDZGZ4BGV37J8V5G

IDZHZMF5S3KU6A77

IDZIZE64QDQRWJAS

IDZJZKB78HUHKQT6

IDZKZ85JW4J899SK

IDZLZ3TBG8V7DQMA

IDZMZM6AFGGQB3JR

IDZNZVDHWQGB4MNU

IDZOZUPTEAU4FCSX

IDZPZQPUBB93MRBX

IDZQZ4CT6BNQSGES

IDZRZPQKBV3DESR6

IDZVZRF3WGN9JPU4

IDZTZASG3MFKPK9U

IDZUZSCBV3SRGBWA

IDZBAZUAXSTW4GET

IDZBBZFV9AMVNFM9

IDZBCZ77S56RPCM6

IDZBDZVRMPTH5F96

IDZBEZKD8GTXA34C

IDZBFZCVESU69QVF

IDZBGZ86UA7EUMW9

IDZBHZKBX7VRQUD7

IDZBIZCM5FRHBNB9

IDZBJZM7JAUGWV43

IDZBKZ3D65RAUKVU

IDZBLZE9E55WKNKS

IDZBMZ43H7KAQQ9U

IDZBNZ9G8MV5WSVB

IDZBOZPEWMHGFSAX

IDZBPZTUHV7FT8S4

IDZBQZMQ64WD6SFC

IDZBRZWFQ5PU67R6

IDZBVZCRHJPXR3M8

IDZBTZTS9JWKC4QN

IDZBUZXKPTNEJ6D4

IDZCAZNUBSFSSRNQ

IDZCBZX4AHKG3XUK

IDZCCZWKAJ6FF833

IDZCDZK857CJBPVE

IDZCEZWBK3X9ESU8

IDZCFZN9D6S65Q4C

IDZCGZ9JNCQBC4NS

IDZCHZFNJE6AWGSW

IDZCIZPXG8NFJ5FK

IDZCJZJWQ4PJG588

IDZCKZ7TDF6MU9WJ

IDZCLZ3S7EX4K8F9

IDZCMZB5CPBQ3GTX

IDZCNZ8XX3WFJ9AM

IDZCOZW3P7WPSXFA

IDZCPZ6WBXMHAQ3U

IDZCQZ6CSHJWTAW4

IDZCRZBVW9ERPAXC

IDZCVZM69A58N6C9

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:

Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.

Type in your in-game character ID.

Enter the correct redemption code.

Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.

Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules