Meta to let iPhone 15 Pro users upload spatial videos on Quest VR headsets

Support for spatial videos is one of the several new features coming to Meta's Quest line of virtual reality headsets on February 7. Below are the details

Meta Quest 3 headset

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Meta has announced that it will roll out new features and enhancements for its Quest headset lineup from February 7. Among the notable new features is the support for spatial video playback, which would be available on the Quest 2, Quest 3, and Quest Pro headsets. Here is a round-up of the new features coming to Meta Quest lineup with the new update:

Spatial video gallery

Since iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can record spatial videos, their users will be able to upload spatial videos to supported Meta Quest headsets using the Quest mobile app. However, the maximum video length for playback is limited to 20 minutes. Additionally, the headsets will have sample spatial videos preloaded for viewing.
Gamepad support

The built-in browser on the Meta Quest headsets will get support for external gamepads. The mixed reality headsets will support gaming controllers from both Sony PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox, including the current generation PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controllers and PlayStation 4 DualShock. Users can connect their controllers wirelessly through Bluetooth or using a USB Type-C cable.

READ: Vision Pro VR headset to debut with over 600 dedicated apps, says Apple
 

Quick Actions gesture


Users will be able to control the Quick Actions menu on the Meta Quest headsets using gestures. Pinching gesture will open the menu and holding the gesture for a bit longer will calibrate the headset view. Users will still get the option to use the shortcuts for Quick Actions if they choose to disable the hand gesture feature from settings under the “Movement” tracking option.

Multiple spaces

Meta is adding support for up to 15 total spaces (virtual screens) in the Space setup option. Additionally, users can also place these spaces in multiple rooms within their house. The company has also improved the ability to remember previously set up spaces. Users can simply look around the room while wearing the headset to recall previously opened spaces without necessitating a rescan.

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

