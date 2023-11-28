Sensex (0.31%)
66174.20 + 204.16
Nifty (0.48%)
19889.70 + 95.00
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
42278.00 + 227.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.25%)
6420.10 -15.95
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
43880.95 + 111.85
Heatmap

Meta to support project for using Gen AI in consumer grievance redressal

The research project will explore how LLMs can assist consumers or judicial authorities in the context of ongoing oversight and control by human decision makers

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits

Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 7:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Social network major Meta on Tuesday said it will support a National Law School of India University's research project for using generative AI technologies to enhance efficiency in consumer grievance redressal system.
The research initiative will explore the feasibility of leveraging Llama 2, Meta's openly available large language model (LLM), in creating a citizen-centric chatbot and a decision-assist tool in the area of consumer law, to guide consumers on the procedural aspects of drafting a complaint and answering questions relating to consumer law in India, the company said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The research project will explore how LLMs can assist consumers or judicial authorities in the context of ongoing oversight and control by human decision makers.
National Law School of India University (NLSIU) is undertaking the research project in collaboration with IIT Bombay and the Department of Consumer Affairs.
NLSIU and IIT Bombay will also release a white paper explaining the risk mitigation approaches implemented and how responsible design principles have been deployed at every layer of stack.
Meta Vice President, Global Policy Joel Kaplan said, Meta has put exploratory research, open science, and collaboration with academic and industry partners at the heart of our AI efforts for over a decade. We've seen first-hand how open innovation can lead to technologies that benefit more people and transform sectors.

Also Read

AIIMS, GGSIP announce collaboration for Patient Grievance Redressal System

Meta announces Quest 3 mixed-reality headset, AI chatbot at Connect 2023

What does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg think of Apple and its new Vision Pro?

Over 11,000 complaints pending, no platform for grievance redressal: Thakur

'Sikkim tops northeast, UP among bigger states in grievance redressal'

30-plus countries to participate in Bengaluru Tech Summit starting tomorrow

Apple working on affordable second-gen Vision Pro headset lineup: Report

Meta Platforms' paid ad-free service targeted in Austrian privacy complaint

Google Pixel 8 Pro gets first AI Core update to power on-device features

Netweb Technologies partners with Nvidia to boost AI infra in India

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence Public grievances

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon