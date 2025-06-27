Friday, June 27, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft revamps BSOD in Windows 11, ditches the blue for minimalist look

Microsoft revamps BSOD in Windows 11, ditches the blue for minimalist look

Microsoft replaces the iconic Blue Screen of Death in Windows 11 with a streamlined black version, aiming to offer clearer error messages and faster issue resolution for users

Microsoft BSOD screen update redesign new look

Microsoft BSOD screen

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft is making a significant change to one of the most recognisable features in Windows history — the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD). In an upcoming Windows 11 update, the company will replace the traditional blue error screen with a new Black Screen of Death, offering a cleaner, more informative layout for when things go wrong.
 
The BSOD has existed in some form for nearly four decades, showing up when Windows encounters a serious system error. But this upcoming version strips away the blue background, frowning face emoji, and even the QR code that users could scan for more information. Instead, users will now see a black screen that clearly displays the stop code and highlights the faulty driver or component that triggered the crash.
 
 
According to The Verge, this redesign aligns visually with the black screen users typically see during system updates — a choice meant to keep things consistent and easier to read.

Also Read

Discord

Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs may soon get native Discord app

OpenAI, ChatGPT, Microsoft, Microsoft Copilot, artificial intelligence

Big bets: OpenAI nabbing Microsoft customers, fuelling partners' rivalry

Builder AI

Builder.ai faked AI with 700 engineers, now faces bankruptcy and probe

New aggregated gaming library in Xbox app on PC

Xbox app unifies Steam, Game Pass, more in major PC app update: Details

Artificial Intelligence, AI

Global AI gap widens as compute power divides nations, economies

Why has this been done?

Microsoft says the goal isn’t just to update the look but to make these error messages actually helpful. David Weston, Microsoft’s VP of Enterprise and OS Security, explained to The Verge that the update is focused on transparency and faster troubleshooting.
 
The Verge quoted David Weston, Vice President of enterprise and OS security at Microsoft as saying: “This is really an attempt on clarity and providing better information and allowing us and customers to really get to what the core of the issue is so we can fix it faster. Part of it is just cleaner information on what exactly went wrong, where it’s Windows versus a component.”

Rollout with system recovery features

The Black Screen of Death is expected to arrive later this summer as part of a Windows 11 update. It will launch alongside Quick Machine Recovery, a new feature designed to help restore unbootable systems more quickly — another part of Microsoft’s push to improve system stability.
 
These updates come in the aftermath of last year’s CrowdStrike incident, which led to widespread system crashes across millions of Windows PCs. Microsoft is now prioritising more resilient error handling to avoid such disruptions in the future.
 

More From This Section

Redmi K80 Ultra

Xiaomi launches Redmi K80 Ultra in China, K Pad tags along: Check specs

YouTube AI updates

Google tests 'AI carousel' in YouTube search, adds new features: Details

Xiaomi MIX Flip 2

Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 foldable launched in China with Snapdragon 8 Elite: Specs

Nothing Phone 3's 50MP telephoto camera

Nothing Phone 3 to get 50MP 'periscope' telephoto, design teased: Details

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 27 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Topics : Microsoft Windows 11 Microsoft PC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon