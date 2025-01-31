Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft brings OpenAI's o1 model to Copilot for free-tier users: Details

Microsoft brings OpenAI's o1 model to Copilot for free-tier users: Details

Copilot AI chatbot is getting OpenAI's o1 reasoning model-powered Think Deeper feature for reasoning through more complex queries, make suggestions, draw comparisons between two options

Think Deeper on Copilot

Think Deeper on Copilot

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft is offering OpenAI's flagship o1 reasoning model to all Copilot users without any subscription. In a post on LinkedIn, Microsoft AI's CEO, Mustafa Suleyman, announced that the o1 reasoning model-powered Think Deeper feature is rolling out to the Copilot AI chatbot for all users.
 
Microsoft introduced Think Deeper as an experimental feature in Copilot Labs last year. The feature enables the Copilot AI chatbot to reason through more complex queries, make suggestions and offer comparisons between two options. Now with the integration of OpenAI's o1 reasoning model, Think Deeper for Copilot is getting new capabilities.
 
Copilot Think Deeper with o1 model: What is new

Also Read

Deepseek

US probably looking into whether DeepSeek used restricted AI chips

OpenAi

OpenAI seeks $40 billion in fresh funding as DeepSeek disrupts AI market

Softbank

SoftBank may invest up to $25 billion in OpenAI, eyeing top backer role

DeepSeek

Why Chinese tech firm DeepSeek's 'Open AI' should terrify Sam Altman

OpenAi

Delhi HC has jurisdiction in OpenAI copyright case: Court-appointed experts

 
Suleyman said that the o1 model-powered Think Deeper can offer in-depth advice on complex and personal topics such as tips for managing a career change. It can provide detailed breakdowns of educational milestones and options, resources on where to look for roles, strategies for getting in the door and industry trends. Think Deeper can also help users dive deep into a topic and plan an entire project with a step-by-step guide.
 
Users can switch to Think Deeper within the Copilot mobile app using the following steps:
  • Go to the Copilot mobile app and sign in using a Microsoft account.
  • Type in a query and tap on the "three-dot" option on the right side of the text field.
  • Select the "Think Deeper" option from the floating menu.
  • Copilot will automatically process your input using Think Deeper.
It should be noted that the app prompts the user to let them know that with Think Deeper, Copilot takes about 30 seconds before responding. The prompt says that it considers "your question from all angles and perspectives" before answering.
 

More From This Section

Gemini 2.0 Flash

Google rolling out Gemini 2.0 Flash model to Gemini app, web: What's new

Forza Horizon 5

Xbox's Forza Horizon 5 coming to Sony PS5 this year with cross-play support

Apple intelligence

Apple Intelligence will launch in India this April, initially in English

deepSeek, deepSeek AI, AI chatbot

DeepSeek's AI restricted by 'hundreds' of companies amid concerns over leak

PremiumUnion Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

India's foundation artificial intelligence model in 8-10 months: Vaishnaw

Topics : OpenAI AI Models Microsoft Copilot

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon