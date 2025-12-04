Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google Photos lets you recap 2025 memories with Gemini-powered highlights

Google Photos lets you recap 2025 memories with Gemini-powered highlights

Google Photos' 2025 Recap uses Gemini to pick your best moments, add new stats like selfie counts, and offer sharing through WhatsApp and CapCut

Google Photos' Recap 2025

Google Photos' Recap 2025

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Google Photos has started rolling out its 2025 Recap, the app’s year-end recap that works much like Spotify Wrapped but for your photos. According to Google’s blog, the recap compiles together users’ most memorable pictures, key stats and share-ready visuals. This year’s edition also leans on Gemini, Google’s AI model, to deliver more personal highlights. As Google noted in its blog, “Your Recap highlights memorable photos and moments from your year, paired with fun graphics and cinematic effects.” Here is what Google Photos 2025 Recap offers:

Gemini-powered personalised highlights

According to Google, the 2025 Recap builds on last year’s version but makes a notable shift by using Gemini to analyse the context of users’ photos. For US users with Gemini features enabled, the recap will automatically identify their main hobby and four other top highlights that “made your year.” Google said the Gemini models can understand what is happening in your photos, helping them pull out more meaningful themes from users’ gallery.
 
 
Beyond Gemini features, Recap includes updated stats. Along with users’ total photo count and top people from the year, Google has added a selfie counter, a small addition for users who like tracking photo habits.
 
Additionally, Google also added more control this time. If there are specific people or moments a user does not want to include, they can hide them and regenerate an updated recap. The company said, “We also heard your feedback and added the option to hide specific people or photos.”

New sharing options with CapCut and WhatsApp

Google has expanded sharing features to make Recap more suitable for social media. At the end of the reel, users will now see a carousel of short videos, collages and edits designed for group chats, Instagram or WhatsApp. There is a new one-tap option to share your Recap directly to WhatsApp Status as well.
 
A major addition this year is CapCut integration. Users can now tap “Edit with CapCut” to export their Recap and customise it further using exclusive Google Photos templates.

How to access your Recap

Your 2025 Recap will appear in the Memories carousel in the Google Photos app. If it does not show up automatically, the app may prompt you to request it manually. Once generated, it remains in your Memories carousel and is pinned in the Collections tab throughout December. Google said users will also see ‘a series of related highlights focused on 2025’ during the month.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

