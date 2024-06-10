Microsoft unveils digital Xbox consoles, COD Black Ops 6 gameplay, and more

Microsoft has concluded its Xbox Games Showcase 2024 event in which the US-based software giant unveiled the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 video game and announced new variants of its Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles. Additionally, new trailers and gameplay videos of other upcoming video games such as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Assassin’s Creed Shadows and more were revealed at the event. Here are the details:

Xbox Games Showcase 2024: Call of Duty Black Ops 6

Microsoft previewed the first gameplay video of the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 video game, which was followed by a special “Direct” showcase event where the company further detailed on the upcoming game.

The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 video game is set in the 1990s, right after the events of the Cold War from the prequel. The company said that the video game follows a fictional story line that is built on the actual events in history from the Gulf War. The story shows “shadowy force” infiltrating the US government forcing players to go rogue for the first time in the series history.

Apart from the campaign mode, the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will come with additional Multiplayer modes on 16 different maps. These include 12 6v6 maps and four small-scale “Strike” maps which are designed for 2v2 and 6v6 multiplayer modes. Round-based Zombie mode is also making a comeback with the COD Black Ops 6.

The company has confirmed that the video game will be released on October 25 and will be available with Xbox Game Pass subscription from day one.

Xbox Games Showcase 2024: Other games

Apart from COD: Black Ops 6, other upcoming video games were revealed including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Diablo 4, Flight Simulator 2024, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and more. While most of these games are scheduled to be released on PC and Xbox console platforms later this year, some are set for 2025 such as Doom the Dark Ages.

In one of the key announcements regarding the launch of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, it was revealed that the upcoming video game will be debuting “later this year” and will be available through Game Pass subscription from day one as well.

Xbox Games Showcase 2024: New Xbox Series X/S variants

While a lot of video games were revealed during the event, Microsoft also brought upgrades and new colours to its Xbox Series X and Series S gaming console. It was announced that the top-of-the-line Xbox Series X will be available in a new digital only variant with 1TB of built-in storage. Priced at $449.99, this new variant will be available in Robot White colour in select regions.

In addition to a new digital variant, the Xbox Series X is getting a new Galaxy Black Special Edition model with 2TB of built-in storage. The Special Edition model will come with a colour coordinated Xbox Wireless Controller, featuring a Galaxy Black D-pad and Velocity Green back case. Priced at $599.99, the Xbox Series X Galaxy Black Special Edition will be available in limited quantities in select markets.

The 1TB variant of the Xbox Series S which was launched earlier this year in Black is now making its way with a Robot White colour option as well, offering customers a new colour option for the higher storage variant. The gaming console is priced at $349.99 and will be available in select markets.