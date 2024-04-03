Sensex (    %)
                             
Xbox AI chatbot: Microsoft testing AI-powered agent to handle support tasks

Microsoft confirmed an internal prototype of an animated character that can answer support related queries with voice or text

Xbox Series S controller

Representative Image: Xbox Series S

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft is reportedly testing an AI-powered chatbot for the Xbox platform. According to a report by The Verge, the American technology giant has been testing an “embodied AI character” that animates when responding to users’ queries. The AI powered chatbot for Xbox would likely be integrated into the Xbox platform and services in the coming months and it would likely respond to support queries.
According to the report, the Xbox AI chatbot will have access to Microsoft’s support documents for the Xbox network and ecosystem and it would be capable of generating responses to questions related to the service. Additionally, the chatbot is said to have the ability to process game refunds from Microsoft’s support website.
In a statement to The Verge, General Manager of gaming AI at Xbox, Haiyan Zhang confirmed that the company is working on an “Xbox Support Virtual Agent”. Detailing on the functionality of the AI chatbot, Zhang said that the virtual agent is currently “an internal prototype of an animated character” that can answer support related queries with voice or text. “The prototype makes it easier and quicker for players to get help with support topics using natural language, taking information from existing Xbox Support pages,” he added.
According to the report, Microsoft’s prototype Xbox chatbot is part of the company’s broader plan to integrate new AI-powered features and tools to the Xbox platform and developer tools. Microsoft is also said to be developing dedicated Copilots for safety and moderation tasks, including content moderation on the Xbox platform.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Topics : Xbox Microsoft Microsoft's artificial intelligence artifical intelligence

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

