MSI unveils ASUS ROG Ally-like handheld gaming console with Windows 11

Called MSI Claw, the portable handheld gaming console is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors. It sports a 7-inch fullHD display of 120Hz refresh rate

MSI Claw

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Taiwanese electronic maker MSI has unveiled its latest handheld gaming console ‘Claw’, powered by Intel Core Ultra processor. Based on Windows 11, the handheld console has an ergonomic body design that the company said has been tested to fit various hand sizes. The console weighs 675 g. It will be available in Black colour only.
The MSI Claw sports a 7-inch fullHD touchscreen of 120Hz refresh rates and up to 500 nits brightness. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 H-series processor, coupled with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. The handheld console features a single NVMe M.2 2230 SSD slot for storage. For keeping thermals in check, the MSI Claw features a “Cooler Boost HyperFlow” powered by dual fan system. For force feedback, the console features a 6-Axis IMU Vibration Motor. It gets a 53 Whr Li-polymer battery that supports 65W charging via USB Type-C port.
MSI Claw: Specification
  • Display: 7-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Touch Screen, 100 per cent sRGB, 500nits brightness
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H
  • Graphics: Intel Arc Graphics
  • RAM: 16GB LPDDR5
  • Storage: 1 x NVMe M.2 2230 SSD by PCIe Gen 4
  • Ports: 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C), 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x Audio combo jack, 1× Audio combo jack
  • Audio: 2 × 2W Speakers
  • Sensor: 6-Axis IMU Vibration Motor
  • Battery: 53Whr, 65W charging
  • OS: Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro
  • Colour: Black
  • Weight: 675 g

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

