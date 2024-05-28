Assassin's Creed Shadow set to release on November 15 on Mac, PCs, and more

French video game publisher Ubisoft recently unveiled the trailer for the Assassin’s Creed Shadow, its next major title in the Assassin's Creed series. Set in 16th century Japan, the video game goes through the Feudal Era of the country where it was facing a brutal unification attempt. Alongside the trailer, Ubisoft has also revealed the availability details of the game.

Assassin’s Creed Shadow: Availability and pricing

The video game will be released globally on November 15 through Ubisoft+ Premium subscription on PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles. For desktops, the video game will be available on Mac App Store for Macs with Apple silicon, and on Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store for Windows PC.

Ubisoft has also started taking pre-orders for the Assassin’s Creed Shadow. The standard version of the game is priced at 79.99 euros for gaming consoles and at 69.99 euros for Macs and PCs. Customers who pre-book the game will receive an additional in-game quest called “A Dog’s Life”.

Apart from the Standard edition, Assassin’s Creed Shadow is also available in Gold Edition, Ultimate Edition and Collector's Edition. While the Gold Edition and Ultimate Edition offer three days early access to the game along with in-game additions such as outfits, weapons, skill points and more, the Collector’s Edition includes physical collectables such as action figures and maps.

Assassin’s Creed Shadow: Details

The company said that the Assassin's Creed Shadow video game is set in the Feudal Era of Japan during the 16th century where the country is “on a brutal path to unification.” The game has two protagonists – Naoe, a shinobi assassin from Iga Province, and Yasuke, the samurai of historical legend. The story goes through these characters' personal lives and encounters prominent historical figures that participated in shaping Japan of that era.

With Naoe and Yasuke, players can choose between two different play styles as both protagonists have their own skills, progression path and weapon options. Ubisoft said that with Naoe’s stealth skills players can experience a sophisticated infiltration mechanic in which she uses dynamic environments to stay hidden. Similarly, with Yasuke, players will be able to “attack larger enemy forces with brutal precision.”