More women joining workforce in India but leadership gaps remain: Report

The percentage of women in senior leadership roles increased from 16.6% in 2016 to a peak of 18.7% in 2023

Ashutosh Mishra
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

More women are joining the workforce in India but leadership gaps remain, says a report by LinkedIn and public policy consulting firm The Quantum Hub. The percentage of women in senior leadership roles increased from 16.6 per cent in 2016 to a peak of 18.7 per cent in 2023. It dropped to 18.3 per cent in 2024. Women's representation in the workforce has grown from 23.9 per cent in 2016 to 26.8 per cent in 2024. The study is based on data about LinkedIn members in India, where the firm has over 100 million people registered. 

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

