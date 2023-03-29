Motorola announces new affordable phone with 6.5-inch display in India

Global smartphone brand Motorola on Wednesday announced the launch of its new affordable smartphone in the country which features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The new moto g13 costs Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage variant and Rs 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage variant, the company said in a statement.

The device comes in two colours -- Matte Charcoal and Lavender Blue -- and will go on sale starting April 5 on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores.

"The smartphone has an acrylic glass (PMMA) body and features an ultra-thin, and premium design," it added.

The new phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor for better performance, comes with a 50MP Quad Pixel camera system that allows users to capture detailed pictures, and also features an 8MP front camera.

"Besides that, the phone is equipped with two large stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, which offer an immersive audio experience," the company said

Also Read Motorola launches Moto G13 smartphone at Rs 9,999: Specs, offers and more Motorola launches Moto e22s in India: Know price, specifications, and more Motorola Moto e32 with 6.5-inch HD IPS screen of 90Hz refresh rate launched Lenovo Tab P11 5G with 11-inch 2K IPS LCD screen launched in India: Details Lenovo Yoga 9i review: Premium 2-in-1 laptop powered by Intel Core i7-1360P Technology firms' engagement with ethical hackers at all-time high InCruiter looks to disrupt HR Tech with its Interview-as-a-service offering IIT-M to develop tech to upcycle paddy waste for making supercapacitors Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 beta 1 to developers, public beta to follow soon Motorola launches Moto G13 smartphone at Rs 9,999: Specs, offers and more

Also, the new device comes with a 5000mAh battery.

--IANS

aj/ksk/