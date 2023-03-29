close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Motorola announces new affordable phone with 6.5-inch display in India

Global smartphone brand Motorola on Wednesday announced the launch of its new affordable smartphone in the country which features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate

IANS New Delhi
Motorola Moto G13

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global smartphone brand Motorola on Wednesday announced the launch of its new affordable smartphone in the country which features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The new moto g13 costs Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage variant and Rs 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage variant, the company said in a statement.

The device comes in two colours -- Matte Charcoal and Lavender Blue -- and will go on sale starting April 5 on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores.

"The smartphone has an acrylic glass (PMMA) body and features an ultra-thin, and premium design," it added.

The new phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor for better performance, comes with a 50MP Quad Pixel camera system that allows users to capture detailed pictures, and also features an 8MP front camera.

"Besides that, the phone is equipped with two large stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, which offer an immersive audio experience," the company said

Also Read

Motorola launches Moto G13 smartphone at Rs 9,999: Specs, offers and more

Motorola launches Moto e22s in India: Know price, specifications, and more

Motorola Moto e32 with 6.5-inch HD IPS screen of 90Hz refresh rate launched

Lenovo Tab P11 5G with 11-inch 2K IPS LCD screen launched in India: Details

Lenovo Yoga 9i review: Premium 2-in-1 laptop powered by Intel Core i7-1360P

Technology firms' engagement with ethical hackers at all-time high

InCruiter looks to disrupt HR Tech with its Interview-as-a-service offering

IIT-M to develop tech to upcycle paddy waste for making supercapacitors

Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 beta 1 to developers, public beta to follow soon

Motorola launches Moto G13 smartphone at Rs 9,999: Specs, offers and more

Also, the new device comes with a 5000mAh battery.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

Topics : Motorola phones | Motorola India

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

Premium

Technology firms' engagement with ethical hackers at all-time high

cyber security, cyber attacks, cybersecurity, data, privacy, hackers, hacking
4 min read
Premium

InCruiter looks to disrupt HR Tech with its Interview-as-a-service offering

InCruiter CEO Anil Agarwal
5 min read

IIT-M to develop tech to upcycle paddy waste for making supercapacitors

Discoloration of standing paddy
2 min read

Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 beta 1 to developers, public beta to follow soon

Apple inc (Wikimedia Commons)
2 min read

Motorola launches Moto G13 smartphone at Rs 9,999: Specs, offers and more

Motorola Moto G13
2 min read
Premium

Eye on expansion, Haldiram family to invest Rs 2,500 crore in 5 years

Haldiram
3 min read

UPI merchant transactions over Rs 2,000 to carry charge of 1.1% from Apr 1

UPI QR Code
1 min read

Merchant payment via wallets on UPI to attract 1.1% interchange from Apr 1

Paytm
4 min read
Web Exclusive

Adani Transmission, Adani Ports exposed to contagion risks: Fitch Ratings

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Vedanta board approves Rs 7,621 crore of interim dividend for FY23

Dividend, Company dividend
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon