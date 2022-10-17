Motorola launches Moto e22s in India: Know price, specifications, and more

-
-
Chinese smartphone maker Motorola on Monday launched in India the Moto e22s smartphone. Priced at Rs 8,999, the smartphone will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets from October 22. The smartphone will be available with a bundle offer from Reliance Jio in which the telecom operator is offering benefits worth Rs 2,549 for free. These benefits include Rs 2,000 cashback on recharges and Rs 549 discount on annual Zee5 membership.
Motorola Moto e22s: Specifications
The Moto e22s is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage. The phone has a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 1TB). The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen of 90Hz refresh rate and 500nits brightness level. The screen is covered under Panda Glass for protection against scratches and smudges.
The Moto e22s is Widevine L1 certified. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 16-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor for face unlock, selfies and video calls. Camera features include night vision, pro mode, HDR, and dual capture. The phone boots Android 12 operating system. It is IP52 rated for water and dust resistance.
The Moto e22s is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 10W wired charging. The phone is 2G, 3G, and 4G compatible. Other features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB-C port. The phone supports Motorola gestures for screenshot, flashlight, etc. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, built-in Google Assistant, dual-SIM support, and proximity sensor.
First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 14:05 IST
