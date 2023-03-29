Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 beta 1 to developers, public beta to follow soon

After releasing the iOS 16.4 software update to iPhone users earlier this week, Apple has now rolled out iOS 16.5 beta 1 to registered developers, with a public beta likely to follow later this week or next week.

The company also rolled out iPadOS 16.5 beta 1 to registered developers for beta testing.

"Update your apps to use new features, and test your apps against API changes," Apple said in a release note.

As the update rolls out over the air, users will be able to install it by going to the Settings app, choosing General, and then choosing Software Update.

However, it is not yet known what will be included in the new iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 beta 1 testing.

Meanwhile, Apple has quietly acquired WaveOne, a California-based startup that develops AI algorithms for video compression.

Although Apple did not announce the acquisition, Bob Stankosh, WaveOne's former head of sales and business development, posted on LinkedIn about the sale of the startup to an iPhone maker.

"After almost two years at WaveOne, last week we finalised the sale of the company to Apple," Stankosh posted.

The AI-powered video codec can help Apple deliver more efficient streaming on its services like Apple TV+.

