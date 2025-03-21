Friday, March 21, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Motorola Edge 60 Fusion could launch in India soon: Expected specs, more

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion could launch in India soon: Expected specs, more

A promotional page on Flipkart hints that the upcoming Motorola smartphone, likely the Edge 60 Fusion, will feature dual IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

China's Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola is reportedly gearing up to launch its 2025 Edge 60 Fusion smartphone. As per a Gizbot report, preview images of the next-generation Edge series device have surfaced online, indicating an imminent launch. Additionally, a promotional page has appeared on Flipkart, suggesting that the platform may be gearing up for the phone's release.
 
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: What to expect
 
The Flipkart promotional page hints that the upcoming Motorola smartphone, likely the Edge 60 Fusion, will feature dual IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.
 
According to Gizbot, the device is expected to come with a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 System-on-Chip and backed by a 5,500mAh battery.
 

For imaging, the smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera equipped with a Sony LYT700 sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS). This primary camera will be accompanied by a 13MP secondary sensor, likely serving as an ultra-wide camera. On the front, the device may house a 32MP camera for selfies, video calls, and other purposes.
 
As per the report, the smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000 and may be offered in Light Blue, Salmon, and Lavender colour variants.
 
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (Sony LYT700) with OIS + 13MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5500mAh
  • Protection: IP68, IP69

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

