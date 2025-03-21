Friday, March 21, 2025 | 04:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gamers assemble! Mumbai Comic Con 2025 to host Indie Game Utsav in April

Mumbai Comic Con 2025 will host the biggest game festival, which focuses on independently developed PC and console games, from April 12-13

(Image: Indie Game Utsav)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Mumbai Comic Con 2025 is gearing up to host India’s biggest game festival, which will focus on independently developed PC and console games. The Indie Game Utsav’s inaugural edition will provide a platform to showcase more than 40 PC and console Indie games at the Comic Con, which is scheduled to take place on April 12-13 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.
 
Indie Game Utsav aims to introduce India's growing gaming community to high-quality, locally made games. With over 132 million players on Steam worldwide and PC gaming making up 22 per cent of India's video game revenue, the event seeks to promote PC and console gaming in the country for the long run.
 
 
Indian indie game developers will also have the opportunity to network with international publishers at the event, helping them expand their reach globally. Some of the publishers attending include Krafton, Garena, Epic Games, Neon Doctrine, Dangen Entertainment, Xbox, Xsolla, 1312 Interactive, and Untold Tales.

Indie Game Utsav is backed by Xbox, Xsolla, Specter, and Nodwin Gaming, with IGDA India (International Game Developers Association) serving as its Community Partner.
 
Comic Con 2025: Opportunity for Indie game developers to prove their mettle
 
The event's digital meet-and-match sessions will include Devolver Digital, Raw Fury, Plugin Digital, Women in Games, WhiteThorn Games, Bright Gambit, HeroCraft, Spielfabrique, and Toge Productions, with more participants expected to join as Indie Game Utsav approaches. 
 
Leading up to Indie Game Utsav, several events will be available for Indian indie developers to participate in. These include:
  • Rawfury X Indie Game Utsav (March 24 and 25)- A two-day session with Swedish indie publishing expert Raw Fury, tailored for Indian game developers. The event will feature AMA sessions, pitch deck reviews, game evaluations, and discussions on the gaming industry.
  • Epic Games for Indies- Veterans from Epic Games will engage with Indian game developers on their Discord server, offering guidance on game development, business strategies, community building, marketing, and more.
  • Game Maker Mixer (April 11)- Indie game developers and publishers can connect in a casual setting at the Game Maker Mixer.
  • MGN Indie Game Events (Throughout 2025)- In line with Indie Game Utsav’s goal of showcasing top Indian games on a global stage, it is partnering with MGN Indie Game Events in China. MGN will feature selected Indian indie games at its events throughout the year, providing developers with valuable exposure to Chinese publishers and audiences.

Comic Con India Video games gaming industry

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

