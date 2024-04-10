Sensex (    %)
                             
Nothing Ear and Ear (a) to launch on April 18: Know expected specs and more

The Nothing Ear (a) will likely be a more affordable product, but it may have better battery life than the premium Nothing Ear earbuds

Image: Nothing

Image: Nothing

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

British consumer technology brand Nothing has confirmed that it will launch its next-generation wireless earbuds Nothing Ear along with the more affordable Nothing Ear (a) on April 18. 
If the electronics brand had followed the nomenclature pattern it has used in the past, the next-generation earbuds should have been called Nothing Ear (3). But the company announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that it was “stripping back the numbers to centre the focus around the product and the unique experience it delivers for each user”.

Nothing on X
Nothing on X
Apart from the name, Nothing has not yet revealed much about the upcoming earbuds. However, according to reports, both products will get features such as dual-point connectivity and active noise cancelation (ANC).
Here is a roundup of all the expected specifications of Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a).
Nothing Ear: Expected specifications
The more premium offering by the brand, the Nothing Ear, is expected to be available in black and white colours. Offering multipoint connectivity and ANC, the earbuds will likely provide up to seven and a half hours of play time (with ANC disabled), which will increase to a total of 33 hours when coupled with the charging case. According to a report by Android Authority, the upcoming Nothing Ear wireless earbuds will likely support quick charging, offering 10 hours of usage on a 10-minute charge.
Nothing Ear (a): Expected specifications
According to reports, the Nothing Ear (a) will be the company’s more affordable offering. However, it is expected to carry some of the features from its elder sibling, such as ANC. The Nothing Ear (a) will likely offer up to 8 hours of playback time with ANC turned off and up to 38 hours with the charging case.
In addition to the standard black and white colours, the Nothing Ear (a) will also be available in yellow colour, according to the report.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Topics : Nothing True Wireless Earphones Earbuds Technology

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

