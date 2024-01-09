Asus ROG Phone 8 series brings AI features, 3x telephoto, and more: Details

Taiwanese electronic maker Asus has unveiled the ROG Phone 8 series smartphones at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024. The series has two models, the ROG Phone 8 and the ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition, both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip. Asus said that the ROG Phone 8 has evolved from a gaming phone into a premium device, with a slimmer and lighter body, and thinner bezels than its predecessor.

“The ROG Phone 8 series has been completely reimagined, maintaining its impeccable gaming credentials while widening its appeal to anyone seeking an extraordinary everyday phone”, said Asus.

Asus ROG Phone 8 series: What is new

Among the notable updates in the Asus ROG Phone 8 series is the new AI-powered features such as AI Grabber, Semantic Search, AI generated wallpapers, and AI noise-cancelling. Asus said its AI Grabber feature is capable of extracting texts directly from games. Explaining the Semantic Search, Asus said the feature is designed to perform contextual search even in the gallery for searching photos using keywords.

Another notable change in the models is apparent on the rear profile. While the vanilla ROG Phone 8 gets the regular RGB lighting on the ROG logo, the Pro model features a new Anime Vision Mini-LED display on the back panel. The Anime Vision LED display features 341 mini LEDs that can display preset or user created animations.

ROG Phone 8 series: Specification

Colours: ROG Phone 8 Pro: Phantom Black / ROG Phone 8: Rebel Grey, Phantom Black

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, FHD+, 165Hz (refresh rate), 2500nits (peak brightness)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: 12GB, 16GB, 24GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Rear Camera: 50MP (Primary) with 6-axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabiliser + 13MP wide-angle + 32MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom

Front Camera: 32MP RGBW

Battery: 5,500mAh, 65W fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging

Protection: IP68 rating

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 3.5mm headphone jack