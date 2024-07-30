Tech wrap Jul 30: iOS 18.1 dev beta, WhatsApp, Realme 13 Pro series, more

iOS 18.1 developer beta introduces Apple Intelligence

Apple has released iOS 18.1 developer beta, packed with an initial set of Apple Intelligence features. Introduced in June at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the full suite of Apple Intelligence will be available in beta later this year for iPhone, iPad, and Macs.

Qualcomm introduces chip to democratise 5G smartphone access in India

Qualcomm on July 30 announced the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 system-on-chip with which it aims to bring 5G to 2.8 billion smartphone users across the globe. Designed to enable gigabit 5G on smartphones under $99, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 will initially be offered by Xiaomi in a smartphone expected to be announced before the end of this year.

Realme on July 30 launched the Realme 13 Pro series 5G smartphones in India. Alongside, the Chinese smartphone brand launched the Realme Watch S2 smartwatch and Realme Buds T310 wireless earbuds. The smartphones debuted with its first set of artificial intelligence features, which are focused on enhancing the imaging experience.

WhatsApp on July 30 announced a chatbot-based service to enable Delhi Metro pass recharge facility on the platform. Powered by PeLocal, DMRC’s WhatsApp-based ticketing service is available across all lines operating in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) regions, including Gurugram Rapid Metro.

Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone is set to launch in India on August 2, announced the Chinese smartphone brand on July 30. Released in its home country in January, the Honor Magic 6 Pro is a premium flagship powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip. The smartphone’s global version was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, US in February.

Reliance Jio has launched the JioBharat J1 4G, its new feature phone packed with Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioPay (UPI), JioChat, and JioPhotos. The budget 4G feature phone has a physical keypad with support for 23 languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and Bangla.

Nvidia Corp., the world’s most valuable chipmaker, announced a raft of updates to its software offerings that aim to make it easier for a wider variety of businesses to use generative artificial intelligence.

Apple relied on chips designed by Google rather than industry leader Nvidia to build two key components of its artificial intelligence software infrastructure for its forthcoming suite of AI tools and features, an Apple research paper published on Monday showed.

Samsung Electronics Co., after a series of setbacks in developing the type of memory chips crucial for the artificial intelligence market, is beginning to make progress in narrowing the gap with rival SK Hynix Inc.

Meta Platforms on Monday said it will roll out a new tool called AI Studio that will allow users to create, share and design personalized AI chatbots.