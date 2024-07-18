Business Standard
Tech wrap Jul 18: HONOR 200 series, OnePlus 2r, Nothing Phone 2a Plus, more

HONOR 200 series with AI-powered utility features launched. OnePlus 12r Sunset Dune colour to be available starting July 20 with offers. Nothing to launch Phone 2a Plus variant on July 31

BS Tech New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Nothing, the British consumer technology brand, has announced that it will be launching a “Plus” variant of the Nothing Phone 2a on July 31. In a press note released by the company announcing the name and the launch date, Nothing said that an “extraordinary new smartphone is coming.”
China’s HONOR has launched its 200 series smartphone in India. The series encompasses two models – HONOR 200 and HONOR 200 Pro. Both of these smartphones offer artificial intelligence-powered features such as Magic Portal feature that the company said will enhance user’s interaction with the smartphone by understanding messages and guiding them to relevant apps. HONOR 200 series smartphones also get AI powered tools for photo enhancement, video editing and more.


OnePlus has announced that its recently launched Sunset Dune colour variant of the OnePlus 12r smartphone will be available in India starting July 20. Priced at Rs 42,999 the new colour variant  is offered in 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage configuration.

Dyson has launched its maiden high-fidelity headphones called Dyson OnTrac. The Singaporean technology company, known for its household appliances, offers customisation options on its first audio-only headphones with interchangeable caps and cushions for a more personalised experience.


Microsoft Designer app is now generally available for both iOS and Android users with a personal Microsoft account. With the AI-powered Designer app, the users can create custom images, stickers and more using a wide range of templates. Users can also edit images using AI and restyle them or create collages of images. Designer also arrives with an avatar creator which it prompts you to use on the mobile version of the app. 


Google Gemini has been less useful on the lock screen as it required the user to unlock the phone for even answering the simplest question. However, after receiving new updates, Google Gemini on Android can now answer ‘general questions’ even from the lock screen. 


Apple has clarified that its artificial intelligence features that the company collectively calls Apple Intelligence is not powered by the company’s OpenELM AI model. This comes after a Wired report stated that many technology giants including Apple, Nvidia and Amazon-backed Anthropic used material from thousands of YouTube videos, including video subtitles to train their AI models


Actor Scarlett Johansson has raised her concerns about OpenAI and deepfake technology, calling it “so disturbing” and expressing frustration after the company allegedly mimicked her voice for its ChatGPT system – Sky. She also took a jibe at OpenAI’s chief executive, Sam Altman, suggesting he would make a good “Marvel villain”.


An era in space exploration will conclude when the International Space Station (ISS) is anticipated to be decommissioned in the early 2030s. Considered the epitome of international cooperation in space, the ISS will be succeeded by a next-generation Dragon spacecraft, developed by Elon Musk-owned SpaceX.

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

