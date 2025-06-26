Nothing Phone 3 may offer bigger battery, faster charging: What to expect

Nothing’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Phone 3, is expected to bring major upgrades in battery capacity and charging speeds. According to a report by The Tech Outlook, Nothing Phone 3 has appeared on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification website, revealing key details. The listing suggests that it will pack a 5,150mAh battery and support 65W wired charging. In comparison, the Nothing Phone 2 features a 4,700mAh battery with 45W wired charging.
For the uninitiated, Nothing is set to launch the Phone 3 at its “Come to Play” event on July 1. The event will also mark the debut of the company’s first over-ear headphones, the Nothing Headphone 1.
Nothing Phone 3: What to expect
Ahead of the launch, Nothing has already confirmed several key features. The Phone 3 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, promising improved overall performance and enhanced on-device AI capabilities.
The company has also announced a long-term software commitment for the Phone 3—five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches—making it the longest-supported device in Nothing’s line-up to date. The recent FCC listing also suggests that the smartphone will feature Wi-Fi 6E with triple band support.
Design-wise, Nothing has confirmed the Phone 3 will feature the new “Glyph Matrix” system, replacing the previous Glyph Interface found on earlier models. The Glyph Matrix appears to be a dot-matrix-style LED display positioned near the top-right corner of the rear panel. This new interface may support a wider range of functionalities, such as custom animations and possibly even basic interactive experiences like mini-games.
Nothing Phone 3: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: up to 512GB
- Rear camera: Triple camera set up with 50MP primary
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 5150mAh
- Charging: 65W wired, 20W wireless