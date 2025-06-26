Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo X Fold5 debuts with support for Apple ecosystem devices: Check details

Vivo X Fold5 debuts with support for Apple ecosystem devices: Check details

Vivo said the X Fold5 works with Apple Watch for calls, messages, and health data syncing, and can also serve as a secondary display for Macs

Vivo X Fold5

Vivo X Fold5 (Image: Vivo)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched its next-generation book-style foldable, the Vivo X Fold5, in its home country. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the X Fold5 features an 8.03-inch main display and introduces several upgrades over its predecessor—including enhanced water and dust resistance, a sleeker design, and a surprising level of compatibility with Apple devices like the Apple Watch, AirPods, and even Macs.
 
While Vivo has not announced global availability yet, the foldable is expected to launch in more markets in the coming months.
 

Vivo X Fold5: Details

The Vivo X Fold5 runs on last year’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It features an 8.03-inch AMOLED inner display with a 2480x2200 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display is a 6.53-inch AMOLED panel with a 2748x1172 resolution in a 21.1:9 aspect ratio, also running at 120Hz.
 
Despite its slim profile—just 4.3mm when unfolded and 9.2mm when closed—the device houses a 6,000mAh battery, along with 80W wired and 40W wireless charging. On the back, Vivo has partnered with Zeiss to co-develop a triple camera system, which includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. Both the inner and outer displays have a 20MP front-facing camera.

Also Read

Tech Wrap June 24

Tech Wrap June 24: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Google AI Mode, Vivo T4 Lite

Vivo T4 Lite 5G

Vivo T4 Lite 5G launched with MediaTek D 6300: Check price, specs, more

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE unveiled with MediaTek 9300+, may come to India soon: Details

Tech Wrap June 20

Tech Wrap June 20: Vivo Y400 Pro, Adobe Project Indigo app, OPPO Reno 14

Vivo Y400 Pro

Vivo Y400 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 7300, AI features launched: Specs

  The Vivo X Fold also comes with improved durability. It is rated IPX8 and IPX9 for water resistance and also IP5X for dust protection.

Vivo X Fold5: Compatibility with Apple Devices

In a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo, Vivo claimed that the X Fold5 can support “flow of iPhone calls, messages and notifications.” Users will also be able to reverse charge an iPhone, and share files seamlessly with “one-touch” transfers.
 
Vivo also announced support for Apple Watch, enabling call answering, message notifications, and even syncing health data with the Vivo Health app. Additionally, the X Fold5 supports AirPods connectivity and can be used as an extended display for Macs.

Vivo X Fold 5: Specifications

  • Inner display: 8.03-inch AMOLED, 4:3.55 aspect ratio, 2480x2200 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Cover display: 6.53-inch AMOLED, 21.1:9 aspect ratio, 2748x1172 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 12GB / 16 GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP telephoto (3X) + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 20MP (inner display) + 20MP (outer display)
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired, 40W wireless

More From This Section

OnePlus doorstep pickup and drop service

OnePlus bolsters service network in India, expands pickup and drop service

Message Summaries feature on WhatsApp

WhatsApp rolls out AI-generated message summaries: What is it, how it works

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 26 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

The figurehead of the movement is Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire CEO of Meta, who has charted his impressive physical transformation from skinny computer nerd to martial arts fighter on Instagram

Zuckerberg offers $100 mn to lure top AI talent for Meta's new dream lab

Tech Wrap June 25

Tech wrap June 25: ASUS gaming laptops, Perplexity AI, Windows 10 support

Topics : Vivo Foldable devices Apple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon