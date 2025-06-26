Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 26 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 26 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has revealed redeem codes for June 26. Here is a step-by-step guide to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has shared redeem codes for June 26, offering players the opportunity to claim free in-game items. These may include exclusive outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and time-limited power boosts.
 
As these codes are only valid for a short period and have a limited number of redemptions, players are advised to use them promptly.
 
Below is a rundown of active codes along with simple steps to redeem them.

Also Read

PremiumSumanta Dey, vice president (corporate affairs and public policy) at Head Digital Works

'Baseline central norms for gaming will enable uniformity in compliance'

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 25 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 24 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 23 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring Nightreign: Bandai Namco makes it tougher to fight Nightlords

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by WristMart, active redeem codes for June 26 are:
 
  • FFM5-2H8Q-NAE6
  • T6JU-8C1R-FB90
  • N8WI-LKJ5-MQDA
  • PLMJ-Z1XE-QWAS
  • 0OIK-7YTG-BNVC
  • E45R-TGBN-MKJH
  • ZXC1-VBNM-PLKH
  • VCS9-8QWR-TYUI
  • GHJK-7YUI-REWD
  • BNMK-LP0O-IUYT
  • FBNJ-7YHG-REWA
  • ASZX-PLMN-KIUY
  • TGBV-CDE3-WASX
  • LKJH-GFDS-MNVC
  • IUYT-RFDE-SWQZ
  • QWER-TYUI-PLMN
  • MNBV-CXZL-KJHG
  • ZXCV-ASDF-GHJK
  • RTYU-HGFD-WSAZ
  • YUIO-PMNB-VCXZ
  • HJGF-DERT-WQAZ
  • KLOP-MNBG-HYTR
  • XCVB-NMAS-QWER

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After redeeming a Free Fire Max code, rewards are directly delivered to the player's in-game mailbox. In-game currency like gold or diamonds is credited instantly.
 
Players can unlock a range of items using these codes, such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual enhancements.
 
Each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and remains active for only 12 hours, making early redemption essential.

More From This Section

The figurehead of the movement is Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire CEO of Meta, who has charted his impressive physical transformation from skinny computer nerd to martial arts fighter on Instagram

Zuckerberg offers $100 mn to lure top AI talent for Meta's new dream lab

Tech Wrap June 25

Tech wrap June 25: ASUS gaming laptops, Perplexity AI, Windows 10 support

Perplexity AI on WhatsApp

Perplexity AI adds 'schedule task' option on WhatsApp chatbot: How it works

Samsung's 2025 M-series smart monitors

Samsung unveils Smart Monitor M9 with QD-OLED, adds AI perks to M8 and M7

Honor X9C 5G

Honor X9c 5G phone coming soon to India with MagicOS 9.0: What to expect

Topics : online gaming online games Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon