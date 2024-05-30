OnePlus 12 Glacial White limited-edition phone launching in India on June 6

OnePlus has announced a limited-edition Glacial White colour variant of its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12, that will be launched in India on June 6. The new colour variant will join Flowy Emerald and Silky Black colours variants. However, OnePlus is expected to offer the OnePlus 12 Glacial White only in 16GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage configuration.

“The all-new Glacial White edition of the OnePlus 12 is a design masterpiece, an all-encompassing flagship smartphone crafted to balance the chaos of modern life. Drawing inspiration from the stunning beauty and resilience of glaciers, it offers the perfect fusion of serenity and power,” said OnePlus in a press note announcing the launch. “The Glacial White edition of the OnePlus 12 features a sleek, contemporary design that seamlessly integrates powerful functionality with sophisticated aesthetics.”

OnePlus 12: Details

The OnePlus 12 sports a 6.82-inch QHD+ display of 120Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, powers the smartphone. The OnePlus 12 smartphone has a triple-camera system on the rear – 50-megapixel main camera sensor with optical image stabilisation, 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera sensor, and 64-megapixel telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation. On the front, the phone sports a 32MP camera sensor. The OnePlus 12 is powered by a 5,400mAh battery with support for an 80W SUPERVOOC fast wired and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charger.

Display: 6.82-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO ProXDR 10-bit, 4500 nits peak brightness

Cover Glass: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Rear camera: 50MP AF main with OIS (Sony LYT-808) + 48MP AF ultra-wide-angle (Sony IMX581) + 64MP AF telephoto 3x with OIS (OmniVision OV64B)

Front camera: 32MP (Sony IMX615)

Back Material: Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 14

Chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: 12GB and 16GB (LPDDR5X)

Storage: 256GB and 512GB (UFS 4.0)

Port: USB Type-C (based on USB 3.2)

Battery: 5,400 mAh

Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC (wired) and 50W AIRVOOC (wireless)

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Width: 75.8 mm

Thickness: 9.15 mm

Weight: 220g