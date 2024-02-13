Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

OnePlus confirms UFS 3.1 storage on OnePlus 12r 256GB variant: Details here

Clarification surfaced after the company faced criticism on social media where several users reported that the OnePlus 12r has UFS 3.1 storage type, and not UFS 4.0 that the company originally stated

OnePlus 12r

OnePlus 12r

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OnePlus has issued a statement clarifying that the storage type on the OnePlus 12r smartphone is UFS 3.1 across variants. The statement surfaced after the company faced criticism on social media where several users reported that the OnePlus 12r has UFS 3.1 storage type, and not UFS 4.0 that the company originally stated. For the uninitiated, OnePlus stated that the OnePlus 12r has UFS 3.1 storage on the base 128GB variant and UFS 4.0 on the 256GB variant at the launch.
UFS 4.0 storage brings improved read-and-write speeds and better thermal management compared to UFS 3.1. While the difference in performance and thermals is not perceptible in general use cases, these make a difference for power users.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a community post, OnePlus president Kinder Liu stated that it was a “mistake in communications”.

READ: OnePlus 12 review: Competitive pricing makes it a potential flagship killer
“Due to an error, we stated that the storage enhanced by Trinity Engine would be UFS 4.0 in some variants. I can now confirm that the storage in all variants of the OnePlus 12R is still enhanced by Trinity Engine but is actually UFS 3.1,” said Liu in his statement.
Liu in his post apologised for the error and requested customers who have purchased or pre-ordered the OnePlus 12r smartphone to contact the company’s customer service team to “discuss this further”.
Compared to UFS 3.1, the version 4.0 offers faster transfer speeds while being more power efficient. UFS 4.0 also provides better encryption for the data stored on it for more protection compared to the previous generation.

Also Read

OnePlus 12r first impressions: A seasonal upgrade without a price hike

OnePlus 12R to boast 120Hz ProXDR display, 5,500 mAh battery: Details here

OnePlus 12R official colourways unveiled ahead of Jan 23 launch: Details

OnePlus 12r review: Aspiring flagship with more than essentials at core

OnePlus 12r, Buds 3 go on open sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

POCO X6 phone now available in 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in India

Xiaomi launches Redmi Buds 5 wireless earphones in India: Price and offers

Samsung Galaxy Book4 series now available for pre-reserve in India: Details

ASUS Chromebook CM14 launched in India: Know price, specs, and more

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus ANC headphones launched in India: Price, features

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon