OnePlus confirms UFS 3.1 storage on OnePlus 12r 256GB variant: Details here

OnePlus has issued a statement clarifying that the storage type on the OnePlus 12r smartphone is UFS 3.1 across variants. The statement surfaced after the company faced criticism on social media where several users reported that the OnePlus 12r has UFS 3.1 storage type, and not UFS 4.0 that the company originally stated. For the uninitiated, OnePlus stated that the OnePlus 12r has UFS 3.1 storage on the base 128GB variant and UFS 4.0 on the 256GB variant at the launch.

UFS 4.0 storage brings improved read-and-write speeds and better thermal management compared to UFS 3.1. While the difference in performance and thermals is not perceptible in general use cases, these make a difference for power users.





READ: OnePlus 12 review: Competitive pricing makes it a potential flagship killer In a community post, OnePlus president Kinder Liu stated that it was a “mistake in communications”.

“Due to an error, we stated that the storage enhanced by Trinity Engine would be UFS 4.0 in some variants. I can now confirm that the storage in all variants of the OnePlus 12R is still enhanced by Trinity Engine but is actually UFS 3.1,” said Liu in his statement.

Liu in his post apologised for the error and requested customers who have purchased or pre-ordered the OnePlus 12r smartphone to contact the company’s customer service team to “discuss this further”.

Compared to UFS 3.1, the version 4.0 offers faster transfer speeds while being more power efficient. UFS 4.0 also provides better encryption for the data stored on it for more protection compared to the previous generation.