Apple MacBook Pro with OLED display likely slated for 2026 release: Report

After launching the new iPad Pro models with OLED displays, Apple is reportedly planning to extend the OLED screen to MacBook Pro in the coming years. According to reports by market research firm OMDIA, Apple will introduce MacBook Pros with an OLED display by 2026. The demand for OLED displays in mobile devices is projected to grow by 37 per cent from 2023 to 2031, the report added.

For reference, OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diodes) displays offer improved image quality compared to LCD and LED displays. Since each pixel on the OLED displays is illuminated independently, such displays offer superior contrast, faster response times, better viewing angles, and great design flexibility. Currently, tech companies like Samsung, LG, Lenovo, HP, Dell, and ASUS are adopting OLED displays across their product portfolios.

Apple MacBook Pro: What to expect

Apple is expected to develop MacBook Pro in 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch display options, both with OLED displays. For reference, the current generation MacBook Pro models boast mini-LED displays that are significantly better than traditional LED displays but not quite in the same league with OLEDs. Report from OMDIA stated that Apple will adopt OLED displays for its MacBook Pro models that will replace the mini-LED backlight versions in 2026.

Further, the report states that Samsung Display will supply the panel from its newly built oxide backplane Gen 8.6 flexible OLED fab. However, there is no suggestion whether LG Display will be the panel supplier or not.

MacBook Air: What to expect

The reports state that Apple would expand OLED displays to MacBook Air, too. However, OLED displays on the Air models would have 60Hz refresh rate, compared to 120Hz on the MacBook Pro models. For the MacBook Air OLED, the display supplier could be BOE rather than Samsung because the latter’s Display Gen 8.6 fab capacity is geared for the Pro model. Speculations also suggest that the iPad Mini and iPad Air will also get OLED screens in the future.