OnePlus 12r, Buds 3 go on open sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

OnePlus 12r and Buds 3 are available online on Amazon and OnePlus e-store, and offline at retail stores such as OnePlus Experience stores, Reliance Digital, and Croma

OnePlus 12r

OnePlus 12r

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The OnePlus 12r and the Buds 3 wireless earbuds are now available for purchase in India. The smartphone is an affordable model in the dual-flagship OnePlus 12 series. It is offered in up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage configuration at Rs 39,999 onwards. The smartphone boasts Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip, 5,500 mAh battery, and Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 interface. Below are the details:
OnePlus 12r: Variants and pricing  
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 39,999  
  • 16GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 45,999  
OnePlus Buds 3: Pricing  
  • Price: Rs 5,499  
OnePlus 12r: Availability and offers  
The OnePlus 12r smartphone and the Buds 3 will be available on OnePlus India website, OnePlus store mobile app and e-commerce platform Amazon. Offline, both devices will be available at OnePlus Experience stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, and select other retail stores.  
As for the Introductory offers, the company is offering discounts of up to Rs 1,000 to ICICI Bank customers. Besides, there is no-interest equated monthly instalment scheme for up to 6 months. On the OnePlus Buds 3, customers can get discounts up to Rs 1,000 on select bank cards.
OnePlus 12r: Specifications  
  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K 10-bit AMOLED 120Hz ProXDR with LTPO 4, HDR10+  
  • Cover Glass: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus  
  • Operating System: OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14  
  • Chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2  
  • RAM: 8GB and 16GB (LPDDR5X)  
  • Storage: 128GB (UFS3.1) and 256GB (UFS 4)  
  • Battery: 5,500mAh, 100W SUPERVOOC (wired)  
  • Rear camera: 50MP main AF with OIS (Sony IMX89) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle + 2MP macro  
  • Front: 16MP  
  • Port: USB 2.0, Type-C  
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos  
  • Width: 75.3mm  
  • Thickness: 8.8mm  
  • Weight: 207g  
OnePlus Buds 3: Details  
  • Colours: Metallic Gray and Splendid Blue  
  • Weight: Earbuds (4.8g each) Case (40.8g)  
  • Audio: Dual driver – 10.4mm woofer + 6mm tweeter  
  • Certification: JAS Hi-Res Audio Wireless  
  • Microphones: 3-mic per earbud  
  • ANC: Yes, up to 49db  
  • Codec: AAC, SBC, LHDC 5.0  
  • Bluetooth: v5.3  
  • Transmission: Multi-point connectivity, Google Fast Pair, Low Latency  
  • Protection: IP55  
  • Battery: Earbuds - 58mAh | Charging case - 520mAh 

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

