OnePlus 12R official colourways unveiled ahead of Jan 23 launch: Details

OnePlus has officially unveiled the design of its upcoming affordable flagship, the OnePlus 12R, which would join the OnePlus 12 in a global launch scheduled for January 23

Image: OnePlus 12R

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 11:38 AM IST

Chinese electronic brand OnePlus on December 27 unveiled the official design images of its upcoming affordable flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12R. Slated for January 23 launch together with its premium flagship, the OnePlus 12, the smartphone seems to have been designed in the shadow of its elder sibling. Both the smartphones will be launched in India in an in-person event, called “Smooth Beyond Belief”, which will be held on January 23 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi at 7:30PM (IST).

In the preview image, the OnePlus 12R smartphone is showcased in Iron Gray and Cool Blue colourways. The Cool Blue colour variant has a frosted glass texture on the back, and matte finish is visible on the Iron Gray colour variant. Both variants feature a metallic frame with the OnePlus iconic “Alert Slider” now placed on the left side of the frame. OnePlus said the relocated alert slider has allowed it to accommodate a new integrated antenna system for enhanced connectivity performance.
The OnePlus 12R smartphone appears to have inherited some of the design elements from the top-end OnePlus 12. The OnePlus 12R smartphone features a circular rear camera module, housing three camera sensors similar to the elder sibling. However, the Hasselblad branding appears to be missing on the OnePlus 12R camera module. Additionally, neither of the OnePlus 12R variants appears to feature the dynamic patterns on the back panel that is available on the OnePlus 12.  

The OnePlus 12R smartphone is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which is the same processor powering the OnePlus 12. Besides, it would boot Android 14 operating system based OxygenOS 14. The smartphones may vary in dimension and likely feature a tad smaller 6.74-inch AMOLED display, compared to the 6.82-inch display on the OnePlus 12. Due to difference in sizes, the OnePlus 12R would likely pack a lower capacity battery as well.

Earlier, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 12R smartphone will be available in North American and European markets as well, making the OnePlus 12R the first R-series smartphone to be available in other regions apart from India and the company’s home country.

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 11:38 AM IST

