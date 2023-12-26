Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

MeitY issues advisory to curb deepfakes & misinformation on social media

Last month, PM Modi had also stressed the need for creating better awareness among people about the pitfalls of artificial intelligence, especially the potential of misuse of deepfakes

IT Ministry

MeitY | Photo: x@MIB_India

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Tuesday issued an advisory to social media intermediaries, asking them to ensure that users on these platforms do not violate the content restrictions placed under Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT rules.

“Today, a formal advisory has been issued (to intermediaries) incorporating the ‘agreed to’ procedures to ensure that users on these platforms do not violate the prohibited content in Rule 3(1)(b), and if such legal violations are noted or reported, then the consequences under law will follow,” said Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The advisory is seen as an attempt by the government to curb misinformation on the internet, particularly deepfakes.

Last month, Prime Minister Modi also stressed the need for creating better awareness among people about the pitfalls of artificial intelligence, especially the potential misuse of deepfakes.

The advisory states that social media users must be clearly informed about content that is not permitted under the IT Rules, in particular those listed under Rule 3(1)(b), and also about penal provisions, including those in the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act 2000, in case of Rule 3(1)(b) violations.

“The content not permitted under the IT Rules, in particular those listed under Rule 3(1)(b), must be clearly communicated to the users in clear and precise language, including through its terms of service and user agreements. The same must be expressly informed to the user at the time of first registration and also as regular reminders, in particular, at every instance of login and while uploading/sharing information onto the platform,” says the advisory.

Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT rules specifies 11 different types of user harms or content prohibited on digital intermediaries.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology held meetings with internet platforms as part of ‘Digital India Dialogues’ to discuss issues such as deepfakes and misinformation, where the companies were asked to exercise due diligence in promptly removing such content from their platforms.

“The Ministry has had two Digital India Dialogues with all the stakeholders of the Indian Internet to alert them about the provisions of the IT Rules notified in October 2022 and amended in April 2023, that lays out 11 specific prohibited types of content on all social media intermediaries & platforms,” says the release.

Also Read

TMS Ep573: Deepfakes, Uttarkashi tunnel rescue, DIIs, Project Q-Star

Fakes that are deep trouble: The fightback against misinformation menace

Centre issues advisory for social media platforms regarding deepfakes

Centre to release draft Digital India Bill for consultation in next 15 days

Sony is testing in-camera authentication to validate original content

Jaishankar-Lavrov talks to focus on trade in national currencies, banking

Arsenic and fluoride in groundwater: NGT issues notices to 24 states, 4 UTs

Tripartite peace accord between ULFA, Centre, Assam govt likely on Dec 29

Govt's advisory to social media portals on IT rules over deepfake concerns

Covid-19 back this winter but vaccine makers have limited stockpiles


Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasised that Rule 3(1)(b)(v) of the IT rules explicitly prohibits the dissemination of misinformation on intermediary platforms. “MeitY will closely observe the compliance of intermediaries in the coming weeks and follow this up with further amendments to the IT Rules and/or the law if and when required,” he added.

Earlier this year, the Minister suggested that individuals affected by deepfakes may file First Information Reports (FIRs) at their nearest police station and avail the remedies provided under the Information Technology (IT) rules, 2021.

Topics : IT ministry Social Media Fake news digital news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon