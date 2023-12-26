Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Vivo X100 series India launch scheduled for January 4, 2024: What to expect

The Vivo X100 series encompasses a vanilla model and a Pro model, both focused on imaging, design, and performance

Vivo X100 smartphone, Vivo X100 Pro smartphone, Vivo X100 SPECS, Vivo X100 features, Vivo X100 pro specs, Vivo X100 pro features, Vivo X100 launch in India, Vivo X100 Pro launch in India, Vivo X100 in India, Vivo X100 Pro in India

Image: Vivo X100 Pro

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo on December26 announced that it will launch the Vivo X100 series in India on January 4, 2024. The Vivo X100 series encompasses a vanilla model and a Pro model, both of which made their debut in China on November 14. The global models of these smartphones, which are coming to India as well, are expected to be identical to China models. Here is a roundup of Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro specifications:

Vivo X100 Pro: Specification
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Vivo X100 Pro sports a 6.78-inch fullHD+ LTPO AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rates. The display can reach a peak brightness level of 3000 nits and supports PWM dimming technology, according to the product listing page on Vivo’s global website. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 system-on-chip. It boots Android 14 operating system-based FunTouchOS 14 user interface. The smartphone features a triple 50-megapixel camera system it co-created in partnership with ZEISS. The camera system encompasses a 50MP 1-inch-type primary sensor, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and 50MP telephoto camera with 4.3X optical zoom. The smartphone is powered by a 5400mAh battery, supporting 120W fast wired charging.

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED (2800x1260, 120Hz)
Processor:  MediaTek Dimensity 9300
OS: Android 14 based FunTouchOS 14
Camera: 50MP (1-inch-type) + 50MP + 50MP (4.3x)
Battery: 5,400mAh (120W wired charging)

Vivo X100: Specification

The vanilla model in the series sports a 6.78-inch fullHD+ LTPO AMOLED display panel of up to 120Hz refresh rates. It gets the same 3000 nits of peak brightness level and PWM dimming. It is powered by the same processor as the Pro model, but the difference here is in camera set-up. It has a triple-camera system (co-created with ZEISS), featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP periscope telephoto for 3X optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. A 5,000mAh battery, supported by 100W fast-wired-charging, powers the X100.

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED (2800x1260, 120Hz)
Processor:  MediaTek Dimensity 9300
OS: Android 14 based FunTouchOS 14
Camera: 50MP + 50MP + 64MP (3x)
Battery: 5,000 mAh (100W wired charging)

Also Read

OPPO A59 5G smartphone launched at Rs 14999 onwards: Offers, specs and more

Vivo V29 Pro review: Design-oriented smartphone with novel camera features

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 13 5G series on Jan 4: Expected specs and more

Vivo Y200 smartphone with 64MP OIS camera launched in India: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G set to launch in India on December 26

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 13 5G series on Jan 4: Expected specs and more

Top guns not blazing in electronics sector, gain in low-cost device segment

Gujarat's semiconductor policy setting stage in technology world: CM Patel

Apple explores deals with news publishers to train its GenAI system: Report

Increasing investments to scale up AI, ML, survey shows 85% growth

Topics : Vivo Chinese smartphone Flagship smartphones smartphone Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon