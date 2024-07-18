OnePlus 12r Sunset Dune colour to be available starting July 20 with offers

OnePlus has announced that its recently launched Sunset Dune colour variant of the OnePlus 12r smartphone will be available in India starting July 20. The Chinese smartphone maker said that the new colour option has a “delicate fusion” of gold and pink colours, which creates a visual inspired by the “wind-sculpted sand's serene and majestic contours”. Additionally, the company said that the Sunset Dune variant of the OnePlus 12r features a textured back panel that is smooth to touch, reminiscent of the surface of desert dunes.

OnePlus has also announced introductory offers for the new colour variant as well as No-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans for the OnePlus 12r smartphone. Here are the details:

OnePlus 12r - Sunset Dune: Price, availability

The OnePlus 12R in new Sunset Dune colour option is offered in 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage configuration. It will be available for purchase from July 20 at Rs 42,999 on the company’s official website, OnePlus Store app, e-commerce platform Amazon India and select OnePlus Experience Stores.

OnePlus 12r: Offers

Customers purchasing the Sunset Dune colour variant are offered a discount of Rs 3,000 on ICICI Bank, Onecard and SBI bank credit cards. Additionally, customers purchasing the 8GB+256GB variant of the OnePlus 12r including the Sunset Dune colour can get OnePlus Buds 3 for no additional cost.

OnePlus has also announced that No-cost EMI options up to 9 months are available on the 8GB + 256GB and 16GB + 256GB variants.

OnePlus 12r Sunset Dune: Specifications