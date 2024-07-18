HONOR 200 series set to launch in India today: Livestream details

Chinese smartphone brand HONOR is set to launch its HONOR 200 series smartphones in India on July 18. The launch event for the smartphones will kick-off at 12 PM and will be livestreamed on the Explore HONOR YouTube channel and on JioTV. You can also watch the launch livestream in the video embedded towards the end of this article.

Date: July 18

Time: 12 PM

Platform: YouTube (on Explore HONOR) and JioTV HONOR 200 series: What to expect

In a run-up to the launch, the company has unveiled key specifications of the HONOR 200 series that encompasses HONOR 200 and HONOR 200 Pro smartphones. This includes details about the smartphone’s camera, performance, display and more.

The company has revealed that the HONOR 200 Pro smartphone sports a 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED display, while the standard model gets a slightly smaller 6.7-inch AMOLED display in the same design. The pro model will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip while the standard model will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip. Both the smartphones will boast a 5200mAh battery and will support 100W wired and 66W wireless charging.

In the imaging department, the HONOR 200 Pro smartphone will sport a 50MP primary sensor (H9000) with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). Additionally, the smartphone will get a 50MP telephoto camera (Sony IMX856) with 2.5x zooming at sensor level. A 12MP ultra-wide angle camera and Macro camera will complete the rear camera set up on the smartphone. Similarly, the HONOR 200 smartphone will feature a 50MP primary sensor (Sony IMX906) with OIS. The primary camera will be assisted by a 50MP telephoto camera (Sony IMX856). Both smartphones will get a front facing 50MP camera sensor.

HONOR 200 series: AI features

The company has announced that both the HONOR 200 series smartphones will run on Android based MagicOS 8.0 user interface that will bring an array of artificial intelligence features. This includes a Magic Portal feature that the company said will enhance user’s interaction with the smartphone by understanding messages and guiding them to relevant apps. Other features include Magic Anywhere Door that will essentially improve file transferring within the device, and an iPhone’s Dynamic Island style Magic Capsule that will allow users to keep track of their essential activities such as alarms, calls, order delivery status and more.

HONOR 200 series: Launch livestream

