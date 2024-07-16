OnePlus Nord 4 with metallic body, AI features launched: Price, specs, more

China’s OnePlus on July 16 launched the Nord 4 smartphone at its Summer Launch event, which was held in Milan, Italy. The smartphone boasts a metallic unibody design, but most importantly a suite of artificial intelligence features for media editing, audio transcriptions, text generation, and text summarisation. OnePlus stated that some of the AI features it previewed at the launch will arrive through firmware update later this year. Nevertheless, here is everything you need to know about the OnePlus Nord 4:

OnePlus Nord 4: Price and variants Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 29,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 32,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 35,999 Colours: Obsidian Midnight, Mercurial Silver, Oasis Green

OnePlus Nord 4: Availability and offers

The OnePlus Nord 4 will be available in India starting August 2 on the OnePlus India website, OnePlus store app, OnePlus experience stores, e-commerce platform Amazon India, and at select retail outlets including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

As for the introductory offer, customers purchasing the smartphone in open sale can avail a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on credit cards from ICICI Bank and OneCard. OnePlus has commenced the pre-order for the 256GB on-board storage models, offering additional Rs 1,000 discount on top of bank offers. Pricing of the said models including all offers are mentioned below:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 28,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 31,999

OnePlus Nord 4: Details

The OnePlus Nord 4 boasts an aluminium unibody design, reminiscent of the OnePlus 3 series. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM. The smartphone is offered in two on-board storage configurations, 128GB with UFS 3.1 type and 256GB with UFS 4.0. OnePlus has committed to roll out software updates for four years and security patches for six years.

The OnePlus Nord 4 sports a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. On the camera front, the Nord 4 sports a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor (Sony LYTIA) with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports a 16MP camera sensor.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,500 mAh battery, supported by 100W SUPERVOOC wired charging. OnePlus said that it has integrated its proprietary “Battery Health Engine” technology that adapts to users' charging habits, optimising power input and charging times to preserve battery life.

OnePlus Nord 4: AI features

The OnePlus Nord 4 will feature media editing tools such as “AI Best Face”, “AI Eraser”, and more. According to the company, AI Best Face feature recognises human faces, expressions, and improves group photos by “magically opening” the eyes of the subjects. For the AI Clear Face, OnePlus said that the feature will bring extra definition to faces. While AI Clear Face will be available at launch, AI best face feature will be launching later this year. These new tools will be added to the list of existing AI tools such as the AI eraser and Smart Cutout.

Apart from media editing features both the OnePlus Nord 4 and the Pad 2 will feature productivity-related AI features such as AI Speak, AI summarise, AI Writer, and more. AI Speak and AI Writer, which will be coming to the devices later this year, will help share information from a wide range of websites and apps, according to the company. AI Writer would be able to compose messages and text based on user prompts while AI Speak will read out texts on web pages and apps. Both devices will also get features for generating summary of voice recordings and text transcripts.

OnePlus Nord 4: Specifications