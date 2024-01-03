OnePlus 12R to boast 120Hz ProXDR display, 5,500 mAh battery: Details here

OnePlus is gearing up for the global launch of OnePlus 12 on January 23. The smartphone will launch in India together with its affordable sibling, the OnePlus 12R. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese electronics maker has divulged key details related to the OnePlus 12R’s display and battery. Important to note, the OnePlus 12 is already available in China. Therefore, most of its details are out in the public domain already. However, it is the first time the company has lifted veils from the OnePlus 12R details.

According to OnePlus, the 12R smartphone will sport a LTPO (fourth-gen) ProXDR display of 120Hz. For the uninitiated, the LTPO technology enables dynamic refresh rate to deliver a smooth experience without compromising on the power efficiency. The fourth-generation LTPO technology, according to OnePlus, can move between the widest range of display refresh rates, including at 90Hz and 72Hz.

As for the battery, OnePlus confirmed the 12R will be powered by a 5,500mAh capacity battery. Moreover, the company confirmed support for SUPERVOOC fast charging and Battery Health Engine feature for the OnePlus 12R.

Last year in December, OnePlus released a preview image of the OnePlus 12R smartphone. The image revealed Iron Gray and Cool Blue colourways. The Cool Blue colour variant would have a frosted glass texture on the back, while the Iron Gray colour variant would feature a matte finish. Both variants would feature a metallic frame with its iconic alert slider placed on the left side. The company had said that the new alert slider placement has allowed it to accommodate a new integrated antenna system for enhanced connectivity performance.

Outside India, the OnePlus 12R will be available in North American and European markets, making the OnePlus 12R the first R-series smartphone to be available in other regions apart from India and China.

OnePlus 12R: Expected specifications

Display: 6.74-inch AMOLED, ProXDR, 120Hz (refresh rates)

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

OS: OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14

Camera: 50MP (Primary)+8MP (ultra-wide)+ 32MP (Telephoto with 2X zoom)