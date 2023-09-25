close
OpenAI's ChatGPT can now respond to voice, image prompts: All details here

The company said that the new feature will be made available to those users who pay for ChatGPT in the next two weeks

ChatGPT

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 7:08 PM IST
Topics : Artificial intelligence Google's AI BS Web Reports Digital technology Technology

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 7:08 PM IST

