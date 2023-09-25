OpenAI's ChatGPT can now respond to voice, image prompts: All details here

ChatGPT adds real-time web browsing feature to compete with Google Bard
ChatGPT arrives on Apple App store for iPhones: Everything you need to know
After iOS, OpenAI to rollout ChatGPT app for Android: All you need to know
The New York Times is considering legal action against OpenAI. Here's why
Tim Cook says he uses OpenAI's ChatGPT but highlights need for regulations
IIT Madras ties up with Ericsson for joint research in Responsible AI
Govt forms committee for modernisation of Mohali semiconductor plant
Apple users at risk; CERT-IN issues warning citing security vulnerabilities
Soon, Instagram's Threads to let users edit published posts: Details here
India loosening its planned restrictions on laptop, tablet imports