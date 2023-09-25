close
Sensex (0.28%)
66193.40 + 184.25
Nifty (0.16%)
19706.15 + 31.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.62%)
5769.65 + 35.45
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40252.90 + 113.75
Nifty Bank (0.56%)
44861.80 + 249.75
Heatmap

Apple users at risk; CERT-IN issues warning citing security vulnerabilities

Attackers could exploit the vulnerability by sending specially crafted messages such as tricking users into visiting a malicious website or opening a malicious attachment

Apple, iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, MacBook

Apple ecosystem products (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New DElhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 1:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has reportedly issued a high-severity warning to Apple users in the country, citing multiple vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to take control of their devices – according to media reports.

CERT-IN, a national nodal agency that functions under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), stated that the vulnerability is in the Apple’s WebKit browser engine that powers its Safari browser. The browser comes pre-loaded in Apple products, including iPhones and watches.

Attackers could exploit the vulnerability by sending specially crafted messages such as tricking users into visiting a malicious website or opening a malicious attachment. This would give them access to users’ personal data and they could even install malware in the device.

In an official statement, CERT-IN said, “These vulnerabilities exist in Apple products due to certificate validation issues in the Security component, an issue in the Kernel, and an error in the Webkit component.

According to media reports, Apple has released a software update to address the security vulnerabilities. Apple users are advised to update their devices to the latest software version.

The required updates from Apple are available through over-the-air, and details about it are also available on CERT-IN website.

Also Read

iPhone 15: Roundup of features expected from upcoming Apple smartphones

Apple pulls down iPhone 14 Pro from online store, lowers iPhone 14 prices

Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 for iPhones: What's new, how-to install, and more

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: How the two lines stand against each other

Apple iPhone 15 series pre-order starts today at 5:30 pm: All details here

Soon, Instagram's Threads to let users edit published posts: Details here

India loosening its planned restrictions on laptop, tablet imports

Amazon Great Festival sale starts soon, check dates, discounts and more

Aadhaar's biometric services in 'hot, humid' climate unreliable: Moody's

Biz messaging, WhatsApp engines of growth, says Meta India's Devanathan


The list of affected devices includes:
Apple iOS versions prior to 16.7 and iPadOS versions prior to 16.7
Apple macOS Moneterey versions prior to 12.7
Apple watchOS versions prior to 9.6.3
Apple iOS versions prior to 17.0.1 and iPadOS versions prior to 17.0.1
Apple Safari versions prior to 16.6.1
Apple macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.6
Apple watchOS versions prior to 10.0.1
Topics : Apple iPhone Apple Apple iOS mobile malware Cyber threat Technology

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAsian Games 2023 India's full scheduleStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock To Watch TodayAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon