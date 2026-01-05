Monday, January 05, 2026 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI's first device may rely on audio-based interactions: What to expect

OpenAI's first device may rely on audio-based interactions: What to expect

A new report says OpenAI is upgrading ChatGPT's audio models ahead of its first consumer device, which is expected to rely primarily on voice rather than a screen

OpenAI

OpenAI is reportedly preparing more natural, interruption-aware voice models for ChatGPT as it works toward an audio-first personal device

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to roll out new audio-focused GPT models as part of its broader push toward a first-generation hardware device that relies primarily on voice-based interaction. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing The Information, OpenAI’s maiden AI device is expected to be largely audio-driven, with no display and a strong emphasis on conversational AI.
 
The report stated that OpenAI is upgrading its audio model architecture ahead of the hardware launch. These new models are said to generate more natural and expressive speech, deliver more detailed responses, and handle interruptions better than current versions. Notably, the updated models are also expected to support overlapping speech, allowing the AI to speak while a user is talking — a capability existing ChatGPT voice features do not yet offer. OpenAI is reportedly aiming to release these new audio models in the first quarter of 2026. 
 

OpenAI’s audio-first device: What to expect

OpenAI’s first consumer device is being developed in collaboration with former Apple design chief Jony Ive, with the project having moved into the prototyping phase in 2025.
 
Speaking previously at Emerson Collective’s Demo Day, Ive said the device could arrive in “less than” two years, while OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described the latest prototype as finally feeling “simple and beautiful,” after earlier versions failed to feel intuitive or approachable. Both have suggested that the core design direction is now locked in.
 
Earlier reports by Financial Times and Bloomberg indicated that the device is likely to be compact, screen-free, and designed to pick up audio — and possibly visual — cues from its surroundings. One report suggested OpenAI could rely on a small projector to display information on nearby surfaces instead of including a built-in display.
 
The latest reporting adds weight to the idea that audio will be the primary interface. According to The Information, OpenAI has discussed form factors such as smart glasses and a speaker-style device without a display. These ideas point toward a product designed to sit alongside users throughout the day, rather than replacing phones or laptops outright.

More From This Section

Samsung Electronics

Samsung plans to double devices powered by Google Gemini to 800 mn in 2026

Realme 16 Pro series, Realme Pad 3 and Realme Buds Air8

Realme 16 Pro series, Pad 3, Buds Air 8 to launch on Jan 6: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may launch in late February: What to expect

OPPO Reno 15 series

OPPO Reno 15 series to be launched in India on January 8: What to expect

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola to launch 'Razr Fold' in 2026 with book-style design: Report

Topics : OpenAI AI Models artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Lok Adalat 2026 DateGold and Silver Price TodayUS Attacks Venezuela Imapact on MarketTrump Immigration Welfare ListPC Jeweller Share PriceAutism Myths and FactsModern Diagnostic IPOLIC Revival Campaign 2026
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon