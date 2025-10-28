Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 11:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI to offer one-year free ChatGPT Go access in India: Check eligibility

OpenAI to offer one-year free ChatGPT Go access in India: Check eligibility

The limited-time offer coincides with OpenAI's first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru and extends free access to ChatGPT Go's GPT-5-powered features for Indian users

ChatGPT

ChatGPT (Photo: Reuters)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI is reportedly offering Indian users free access to ChatGPT Go for one year starting November 4, aligning with its first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru. According to a report by NDTV, the promotion applies to all new users who sign up during the limited-time window. Nick Turley, OpenAI’s Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, said the company was “inspired” by user creativity in India and cited the promotion as part of its India-first strategy.
 
“Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we’re making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI,” Turley added. 
 

What the offer includes

ChatGPT Go launched in India in August as a more accessible subscription plan, priced at Rs 399 per month, offering higher chat limits, more daily image generations, larger file uploads, and longer “memory” capabilities. Under this promotion, those who sign up will get these advanced features—powered by the company’s flagship GPT-5 model—at no cost for 12 months.
 
Here are some details you should know:

Also Read

Sam Altman

Inside OpenAI's $1.5 trillion chip deals led by Sam Altman's inner circle

Tech Wrap October 24

Tech Wrap Oct 24: Microsoft Copilot, Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, Galaxy Watch 8

OpenAI acquires Software Applications Incorporated, the company behind Sky

OpenAI acquires AI startup by ex-Apple engineers behind Workflow, Shortcuts

OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas browser for Macs

ChatGPT Atlas: OpenAI confirms profiles, tab groups, ad blockers are coming

OpenAI (Image: Shutterstock)

OpenAI launches web browser 'Atlas' to compete with Google Chrome

  • The promotion is time-limited and requires signing up starting November 4 to be eligible.
  • Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India will also be eligible for the additional year, as reported by Mint.
  • The upgraded free access includes features tied to the GPT-5 model.

Why India matters

India is among OpenAI’s most rapidly expanding markets and is described as its second-largest globally. The company noted that within one month of ChatGPT Go’s India launch, its number of paid subscribers more than doubled. The free-for-a-year offer comes as competitors like Perplexity AI and Google Gemini also roll out free access deals in India.
As of now, Perplexity has partnered with telecom provider Airtel to offer a free one-year Perplexity Pro plan, while Google is offering a one-year free Google AI Pro plan to students in India.

More From This Section

Nothing Phone 3a Lite (Image: Nothing)

Nothing Phone 3a Lite set to launch on Oct 29, may bring back Glyph Lights

Amazon

Amazon to cut 30,000 corporate jobs starting Tuesday, largest since 2022

Tech Wrap October 27

Tech Wrap Oct 27: Lava Shark 2 4G, Halo on PS5, Adobe's Project Indigo

iPad Pro M5

Apple's iPad Pro with M6 may feature vapour chamber cooling: Report

OnePlus Ace 6 and OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15 to be unveiled on Oct 27 in China, Ace 6 expected to tag along

Topics : OpenAI ChatGPT artifical intelligence Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffReliance Meta AI Joint VentureStocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon