OpenAI's maiden web browser, ChatGPT Atlas, which launched earlier this week, is already set to get new features. The company said the team behind the browser has been collecting feedback and working on short-term fixes and improvements. Adam Fry, OpenAI’s Atlas lead, shared an update on X (formerly Twitter) outlining what’s coming in the weeks ahead, including quality-of-life upgrades, new features, and enhancements to the AI assistant.
ChatGPT Atlas: Upcoming fixes and features
Fry shared a list highlighting a set of “post-launch fixes” that the Atlas team is actively working on. It includes:
- Fix text entry for Japan and Korea
- Captive portal for Wi-Fi needs to work
- Multiprofile support
- Tab groups
- Model picker in Ask ChatGPT sidebar
- Multiple tab attachments in chat composer and improved @mentions UX
- Use projects from Ask ChatGPT sidebar
- Opt-in ad blocker
- Add a menu listing all shortcuts
- Bookmarks overflow menu (instead of scroll)
- Add speed bump before deleting all chats in Delete Browsing Data dialog
- Improve personalisation of suggestions
- Keep improving agent time to first message
- Improve under-triggering of ChatGPT using agent mode
- Make agent "pause" state more reliable
- Improve chain-of-thought animation for different agent actions
- Improve cloud Excel and Google Drive use on agent
To summarise the upcoming features, the Ask ChatGPT sidebar will get a model picker, better multi-tab attachments, and improved @mentions functionality. Users will also be able to access their projects more easily from the sidebar.
We've received incredible feedback since launching our new browser, ChatGPT Atlas, yesterday. We're really focused on building the best product for all of you, and since launch, the team has been heads down making it better.
Agent mode, which allows ChatGPT to take actions in the browser, is getting reliability and speed improvements, a more consistent “pause” function, and better integration with cloud Excel and Google Drive. Fry also mentioned enhancements to chain-of-thought animations for agent actions, as well as fixes for under-triggering when users request assistance.
Some features, like profiles, tab groups, and the ad blocker, may take a little longer to roll out, Fry said.
ChatGPT Atlas: Details
ChatGPT Atlas is a full-fledged browser built around OpenAI’s ChatGPT, offering contextual assistance and Agent mode for automating tasks. Users can access ChatGPT directly in their browsing window, getting summaries, explanations, and actions without switching tabs. Browser memories allow Atlas to recall past interactions and context, helping users continue tasks over time. These memories are optional and fully controllable.
Agent mode can perform actions such as adding items to carts, scheduling meetings, or compiling data across multiple pages. It currently runs in preview for Plus, Pro, and Business users, with OpenAI refining reliability and accuracy.
The browser home screen combines search and chat. Users can filter results by web links, images, videos, and news. A sidebar allows page-specific summaries and inline writing suggestions. Opt-in browser memories can track activity to suggest tasks, revisit pages, or continue research. Privacy controls and parental settings carry over from the ChatGPT account, and data used for model training is opt-in only.
ChatGPT Atlas is available globally on macOS for Free, Plus, Pro, and Go users, and in beta for Business, Enterprise, and Education accounts where enabled. Versions for Windows, iOS, and Android are expected soon. The browser can be downloaded from OpenAI’s website.