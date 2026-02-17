Apple releases iOS 26.4 dev beta 1 for iPhones: What's new, how to update

After releasing iOS 26.3 to the public, Apple has now rolled out the first developer beta of iOS 26.4 for eligible iPhones. According to MacRumors, the latest developer beta introduces several new features and design tweaks, including video podcast support in Apple Podcasts, text-based playlist creation in Apple Music, end-to-end encryption for RCS messages, and changes to Stolen Device Protection. The update also brings interface refinements, a new Ambient Music widget, and updates to apps like Reminders, Freeform and the App Store. Here’s a closer look at what’s new in the update:

iOS 26.4 developer beta 1: What’s new

Playlist Playground

According to MacRumors, the iOS 26.4 developer beta introduces a new Apple Music feature that allows users to generate playlists using text prompts. Within the Apple Music app, users can type an idea, mood, or theme and receive automatic song suggestions for a curated playlist. Playlist Playground will generate a 25-song playlist with a custom title. The playlist can be further customised with additional prompts, a cover image, and a description.

Apple has also refreshed the design of albums and playlists, now featuring full-page artwork.

Apple Podcasts

With iOS 26.4, Apple is reportedly bringing video podcast support to the Apple Podcasts app. As reported, the feature leverages HTTP Live Streaming (HLS), giving creators what Apple describes as “unprecedented control and monetisation opportunities,” while delivering a high-quality viewing experience for users.

The updated Podcasts app will allow users to switch between watching and listening to episodes, with video downloads supported for offline viewing. According to MacRumors, Apple said the new video episodes will integrate with existing Apple Podcasts features, including personalised recommendations and editorial picks in the New and Category sections.

Stolen Device Protection

With the iOS 26.4 beta 1 update, Stolen Device Protection is now turned on by default for all iPhone users, instead of being an optional setting. The feature adds an extra layer of security by requiring Face ID or Touch ID authentication to access sensitive functions such as the Passwords app, enabling Lost Mode in Find My, making purchases in Safari, and more. Certain actions are completely restricted without biometric verification, while others trigger a one-hour security delay.

End-to-End RCS Encryption for Messages

With iOS 26.4, Apple is testing end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for RCS messages — a security layer not yet available for cross-platform chats. Encrypted RCS conversations will display a lock icon in the chat interface. Currently, Apple is trialling the feature for iPhone-to-iPhone RCS messaging, with support for iPhone-to-Android chats expected in a future iOS 26 update.

Messages App

With iOS 26.4, the Messages app introduces new animations for actions such as starting a new conversation.

Apple Account Unified Design

Apple is bringing a new unified Apple Account hub across the App Store, Apple Music, and other apps with user settings, replacing the previous profile section. While it retains much of the same functionality, it features a refreshed, consistent design. In the App Store, apps and purchase history are now combined, and there is a dedicated section for app updates.

Additionally, the App Store’s navigation bar no longer includes a separate Search button. When accessed, the search bar now appears at the top of the screen instead of the bottom.

Ambient Music Widget

A new Ambient Music widget has been added for the Home and Lock Screen. It allows users to play built-in ambient tracks designed for sleep, productivity, wellbeing, and other moods.

Wallpaper and Watch Face Gallery

ALSO READ: Google rolls out Android 17 beta 1 update: What's new, and eligible devices The Wallpaper Gallery is getting a refreshed design, making it easier to browse and download wallpapers from categories such as Weather, Astronomy, Emoji, Colors, and more directly to the iPhone. The Watch Face Gallery in the Apple Watch app also features the same design change.

Freeform Creator Studio

Freeform Creator Studio is now available in iOS 26.4, giving Creator Studio subscribers access to expanded Freeform tools. The update introduces a dedicated Content Hub that brings together Freeform’s shape and design options in one place. Subscribers can access premium, high-quality assets such as graphics, photos, and illustrations. It also includes AI-powered tools for image creation and editing.

When Creator Studio was first announced, Apple said the premium Freeform content and features would roll out to the Apple Creator Studio subscription later this year. The update also introduces a new app icon.

iCloud Web Settings

In the iCloud section of the Settings app, a new “iCloud.com” option now appears at the bottom of the page. It replaces the previous “Access iCloud Data on the Web” toggle. The updated setting also introduces an “Allow Search” toggle, which enables trusted Apple devices to supply search results to iCloud.com.

Notification Forwarding for Third-Party Devices (EU)

Apple briefly tested a “Notification Forwarding” feature in the iOS 26.3 beta, allowing iPhone notifications to be sent to third-party wearable devices such as Android smartwatches. However, the feature did not make it to the final release. It has now returned in the iOS 26.4 beta.

Reminders

The Reminders app now includes a new “Urgent” section. When the Urgent option is enabled while creating a reminder, it appears in this category. Urgent reminders come with a built-in alarm to ensure users receive a clear alert when the task is due.

iOS 26.3 developer beta 1: Eligible models

iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air

iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e

iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

iOS 26.3 developer beta 1: How to update