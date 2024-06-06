Phishing scams using QR codes are surging, here's what you should know

As someone said, technology is a useful servant but a dangerous master. This is proving true in today’s times. QR codes are one of the best ways to make payment but it is also a great tool for scammers to target people.

According to a report published by a cybersecurity company, hackers have figured out new ways to deploy QR codes in phishing campaigns.

Check Point has shared a report claiming hackers are using QR Code Routing Attacks where they can use custom templates specific to each organisation, making every attack unique to the company and individual.

The report stated that in the last 14 days, over 2,000 of these emails were found to be spread over 1,100 customers.

How does this ‘new’ QR Code campaign work?