Nothing Phone 3 will redefine smartphone with AI-oriented experience: CEO

British consumer technology brand Nothing is going all out on artificial intelligence for its next flagship smartphone, the Phone 3, which is scheduled for launch in 2025. Nothing's CEO, Carl Pei, in a video posted on X said that the company has been designing and prototyping “AI Interactions” for the past few months and these features will be “gradually introduced, starting with Phone (3) next year.” Although the company has not provided any details and specifications about the Phone 3, Pei in his video shared a preview of the AI-powered features the company is currently working on.

Nothing AI: What’s coming

The video shared by Carl Pei shows how Nothing is trying to “deeply integrate” AI into the smartphone's operating system (OS) to offer a personalised and unique experience. One of the prototypes shown by the company in the video had a “hub” like home screen that offers “contextual and relevant” information from various apps in one place. Nothing said that the home screen set-up it is prototyping is personalised and will be unique to each user, based on their preference and usage.

In the demo, Nothing’s operating system automatically located and pulled-up a QR code of a flight boarding pass onto the home screen. Nothing is calling this “dynamic and context-aware” home screen. The home screen also showed tweets, reminders and more that it thinks users will be interested in.

Nothing Home screen Hub (Source: Carl Pei on X)

Another feature that was shown in the video was a personalised “Companion”, an AI-powered voice assistant. The company showcased the on-boarding process for activating the AI companion. While setting it up, the AI chat bot asked a few questions about how the user wants his companion to be. Based on the user preferences, it presented a personalised AI assistant with characteristics of users choice such as “thoughtful”, “funny” and more. Nothing said that during testing, the feature has created AI assistants featuring characteristics that are unique. The company said that it is also exploring ways to accommodate the AI Companion in different places such as the control centre, lock screen and more.

Nothing AI companion (Source: Carl Pei on X)

Pei in his video also discussed what the future of consumer technology could be. He said that he believes that smartphones will remain the primary form factor for consumers within the AI space. However, according to him, the user experience on smartphones needs to evolve to accommodate the forthcoming changes in the realm of consumer technology. Nothing CEO said that with advancements in the field of AI, smartphones will enter into a “post-app world” where the operating system (OS) will be much more personalised and dynamic.