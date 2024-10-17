Business Standard
Pixel users report missing features in Android 15 update, Google responds

If users cannot see all the features expected to be rolled out with the Android 15 update, they may gain access to them in the upcoming days, confirms Google

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Google has released the latest version of Android, featuring new capabilities for Pixel devices after testing the new operating system in beta for the past few months. The Android 15 update is now being deployed for certain Pixel devices, including the latest Pixel 9 series smartphones. Alongside Android 15, Google also announced a list of new features coming to Pixels as part of the October Pixel Drop. However, some Pixel users reported that many new features were not available after updating to Android 15.
 
Pixel users anticipated receiving both Android 15 and the October Pixel Drop simultaneously on October 15. This update was expected to provide access to new features such as Theft Protection, Audio Magic Eraser, an underwater photography mode, an astrophotography mode, Night Sight in Instagram, and more. However, many features reportedly were not delivered with the update. Android Authority reported that one user noticed their Pixel 8 Pro lacked the new Weather app and the astrophotography toggle but had most of the other features.

If users cannot see all the features that were expected to be rolled out with the updates, they may access them in the upcoming days. Google has stated on its Pixel Phone Help page that “supported Pixel devices will receive these software updates starting today, and software for some US carriers will be available starting next week. The rollout will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device.”

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

