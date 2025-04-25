Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 25 to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for April 25, offering players the opportunity to unlock exclusive in-game rewards without spending anything. These freebies may include unique character costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and various other items that can boost your gaming experience.
It's important to note that these codes are time-sensitive and come with limited redemption slots. Once they expire or reach their usage cap, they become invalid—so be sure to redeem them as soon as possible.
Check out the list of active codes below along with simple steps to claim your rewards.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by ABP Live, active redeem codes for April 25, 2025 are:
- FCM6EY1IRPD7US3K
- FHT4AK8LZNV5BX2J
- FGW9OP2YQME1RU4D
- FYR3IS7DNF6WB9V
- FUD5BJ1XMAG8QZ2E
- FLQ7VH4CKPN9YX6T
- FZN1WE8URPB3OY5I
- FKC6TZ9JDVS2AW7H
- F9AL2BXY7CWV1URZ
- FQP3DRJN8MKE6IS2
- FO1ZTG5HYJB9VXWC
- FS7UIO4PLKN2MA8E
- FXE5WQ9RTVC1BZ6Y
- FDJ8SI3UHGF4PL7O
- FVB2NG6ZJAW0QX9C
- FDG9WM1ITVR5BZ8U
- FVE3PL6ONAD7US1J
- FPX4YG2BMQL1ER8N
- FOB8RU5DJZW9IX3A
- FSY2NK7EHPC4VQ6M
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a successful redemption, the rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. For currency-based items like gold or diamonds, the account is updated instantly with the new balance.
These codes often unlock rare and time-limited items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual upgrades that enhance the gaming experience.
Each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and remains active for just 12 hours, so it’s best to claim them promptly to avoid missing out.