POCO M6 Plus could soon launch in India in budget 5G smartphone segment

Reportedly, the POCO M6 Plus could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R, which was launched in China earlier this month

Redmi Note 13R

Representative image: Redmi Note 13R Photo: Xiaomi Global

Ashmita Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand POCO could soon launch the POCO M6 Plus in India. The smartphone, reportedly, has been spotted on India's BIS (Bureau of Indian Standard) that hints at possible launch in the country soon. However, there has been no official confirmation yet on the launch from the brand.

According to a news report by GizmoChina, the POCO M6 Plus 5G was spotted on HyperOS Code with the model number "N19" codenamed "breeze." On the BIS website, it was listed with the model number 24065PC951. As the budget-friendly model in the M series, the smartphone could launch as early as next month.
The POCO M6 Plus could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R, which was launched in China earlier this month. If true, the smartphone will sport a 6.74-inch LCD display of a 120Hz refresh rate, 600-nit peak brightness, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ system-on-chip. The phone will be offerd in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For imaging, it will sport a 50-megapixel main camera sensor on the rear and a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the front. It will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

For reference, the POCO M5 was launched in India at Rs 12,499 onwards. The POCO M6 Plus could be launched in the same price ballpark.

POCO M6 Plus: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.74-inch LCD display, 120Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor
  • RAM: up to 8GB
  • Storage: up to 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP
  • Front Camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • OS: Xiaomi HyperOS
First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

