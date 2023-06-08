close

Realme 11 Pro series smartphones launch at 12pm: Livestream, expected specs

The Realme 11 Pro series is likely to come in two variants - the Realme 11 Pro and the Realme 11 Pro+. Both the 5G smartphones are expected to feature similar design, but different camera setups

BS Web Team New Delhi
Realme 11 Pro series

Realme 11 Pro series (Photo: Realme India Twitter handle)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 10:01 AM IST
Realme is set to launch in India the Realme 11 Pro series smartphones on June 8. The Chinese smartphone maker is hosting an in-person launch event in Delhi that will kick off at 12 pm. The event will livestream on the company’s official YouTube handle and live updates from the event would be available on its social media handle. You can watch the Realme 11 Pro series launch event live stream through the video embedded towards the end of this article.

The Realme 11 Pro series is likely to come in two variants – the Realme 11 Pro and the Realme 11 Pro+. Both the 5G smartphones are expected to feature similar design, but different camera setups. Check out the expected specifications and features of the two models below:

Realme 11 Pro+: Specifications

Top-end model in the series, the Plus variant would feature a 200-megapixel-based triple-camera set-up on the back. The other two sensors are expected to be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the phone is expected to sport a 32MP camera sensor. The phone would be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 system-on-chip, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage. It would sport a 6.7-inch two-side curved AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The phone would be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by Realme’s SuperVOOC fast wired charging. It is likely to boot Android 13 operating system-based Realme UI 4.0.

Realme 11 Pro: Specification

This vanilla variant is expected to be similar to the elder sibling with two-side curved AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, and Reame UI 4.0. However, it is expected to carry a different camera configuration. The phone is expected to sport a triple-camera array on the back, featuring an 108MP primary sensor paired with 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it is expected to feature a 16MP camera sensor.

Topics : Realme Realme India Chinese smartphones smartphones Technology

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 10:01 AM IST

Realme 11 Pro series smartphones launch at 12pm: Livestream, expected specs

