Realme GT 6's AI features announced ahead of June 20 launch: Check details

Chinese smartphone brand Realme has announced artificial intelligence features, which will debut with the Realme GT 6 launch on June 20. Touted by the company as an AI flagship killer, the Realme GT 6 will feature AI night vision mode for camera, AI smart removal in image editor, and more. Check the details below:

Realme GT 6: AI features

AI Night Vision mode: Realme said its GT 6 smartphone would use AI to enhance low-light videos. According to the company, the Realme GT 6 can capture clear videos just “like phones equipped with a 1-inch sensor”.

AI Smart Removal: The new AI powered photo editing tool will allow users to select “Passerby” and “Clutter” in pictures and then will remove it automatically. The empty space left will be then filled by AI generated background, which the company said will fit in “seamlessly”.

AI Smart Loop: The AI Smart Loop feature will detect and identify the object the user is selecting or dragging on the screen. The object will then be available for sharing on third-party apps.

Realme GT 6: What to expect

The Realme GT 6 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 system-on-chip (SoC) and would likely be offered in up to a 12GB RAM configuration. The smartphone is expected to feature a 5,500mAh battery, supported by 120W wired charger. For imaging, the Realme GT 6 would likely sport a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera. On the front, the smartphone could likely get a 32MP sensor.